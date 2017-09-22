Five State Photography Competition seeks entries

By CRISTINA JANNEY

Hays Post

Entries are being accepted for the 34th annual Five State Photography Competition sponsored by the Hays Arts Council.

The regional fine arts competition is open to any photographer living in Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma or Colorado. Any photographic process is eligible as long as it’s an original work created in the last three years and has not been exhibited in a previous Five-State Exhibition.

“This is art through the medium of photography,” said Brenda Meder, HAC executive director. “It is creating images using light. It is light writing. It gets so creative. It’s anything and everything from traditional black and white to glorious colorful still lifes to conceptual story pieces.”

There are no size restrictions, however, all entries must be framed and/or mounted and suited for professional gallery presentation. Multi-framed single entries are not eligible.

Most photography competitions are judged digitally, but the HAC has stuck to its traditional judging format. All of the matted prints are hung on the walls floor to ceiling or set on tables, so all the entries can be seen at once.

Anywhere from 450 to 275 entries have been received and a maximum of 150 can be exhibited in the HAC gallery.

The judge physically removes those photographs from the exhibit that are not up to standards of the show, Meder said.

This year’s juror will be John Finch, a professional portrait, nature and fine arts photographer for more than 40 years. He has owned two studios, and his work now focuses on nature, landscape and wildlife photography. His work has received awards and has been featured in numerous publications. He has served as a judge for both professional and amateur photography competitions and has been an instructor in photography and darkroom development.

Each year, the HAC commissions a new judge so each exhibit is graded by a new set of eyes.

The arts council hopes to open the HAC so the public can see all the entries before judging.

The wide use of digital photography and digital editing has increased the quality and diversity of the entries, said Meder who has been with the HAC for 28 years. The photography is also being printed on more mediums, including canvas and aluminum.

“Cameras are a part of our lives every minute,” Meder said. “More of us are taking photos and playing around and taking chances and engaging.”

Photographers can enter three categories: nature, people or open.

The HAC will award $500 worth of prizes in each category. It is up to the judge to pick three to five pieces to honor and to choose the amount awarded to each photo.

A fee of $20 will allow a photographer to enter two works. Two additional works may be entered for a fee of $5 each. The entry deadline is Nov. 6. Works will be due at the HAC by Nov. 7.

Entry forms and contest rules can be found on the HAC website.

The exhibit opening will be Dec. 1 and coincide with the Winter Art Walk. The exhibit will close Jan. 26.

The competition and exhibition is also sponsored by Eagle Communications, Northwestern Printers, Bank of Hays and the Hays Daily News.