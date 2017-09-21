Kansas Germans from Russia State Conference set for next month

The annual Kansas Germans from Russia State Conference, formerly known as The Kansas Round-up of AHSGR Chapters, will be Wednesday, Oct. 7, in Hays.

Among this year’s guest speakers are Steve Parke. His presentation is called “German Bohemian Migration from Bukovina to the Americas: The Ellis, Kansas Settlement and Other.”

Author Eunice Boeve, Stockton, will present “A Home in America: A Volga German Story,” and the banquet speaker will be Tanja Nyberg. Nyberg was born in Siberia, Russia, and will discuss the 80th anniversary of the Sandramokh Massacre.

The deadline for registration is Friday, Sept. 22.

You can find more information and register at the sunflowerchapterofahsgr.net/registration.

Saturday’s event starts at 9 a.m. with registration at 8 a.m. in the Whiskey Creek Back Meeting Room, 3205 Vine.