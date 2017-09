By HANNAH DONALDSON

HHS Guidon

On Sunday, Sept. 17, the disc golf tournament for Triston Werth was held bringing in 54 people from the community. From kids to adults, all enjoyed an 18-hole game in honor of Werth.

A grand total of $2,068.89 was raised, and every cent of it is headed towards Werth’s family to help with remaining expenses.

Werth, 19, was a Hays High School graduate who died last month after a three-story fall in Cancun, Mexico, where he was vacationing.