Niche painting, craft studio opens in downtown Hays

By CRISTINA JANNEY

Hays Post

A new painting and craft studio has opened in downtown Hays.

Emily Weigel, a fine arts graduate from Fort Hays State University, has opened The Niche at 707 Main.

Weigel, a ceramics major in college who recently moved back to Hays to be closer to family, works as a graphic artist by day. She had worked at a painting studio in another community and thought Hays would be a perfect location for one.

Those who do not view themselves as artistically talented need not worry. Weigel has cheats such as stencils to help you build your painting or craft project step by step. All paintings are customizable with whatever color scheme you please.

“I am hoping people will be able to be creative here and relax,” she said. “But also come away with something that they are proud that they made—maybe that they didn’t think they could.”

All the supplies for the painting classes are included in the $30 fee, including use of aprons.

The clientele is welcome to bring wine, beer or food in to consume while they craft — but no hard liquor, please, Weigel requested.

Most craft classes take about two hours, and painting classes take two to three hours.

You can book as a single or a party. Weigel can take classes up to 35, but most classes have been running about 10 students.

Niche offers open painting and crafting times. Prices varying on canvases and craft projects depending on the size of the canvas or type of project. Some of the September projects include a tassel necklace, string art, wooden pumpkins, bottle openers and a menu board.

“We have something for every budget,” Weigel said.

On Saturday mornings, The Niche has classes for children — toddlers on up. Those who are middle school age or older are welcome to participate in adult classes.

Weigel tries to offer time for the children to paint and for another craft. Last week, the children made fluffy slime. Children are allowed to get messy and can uses brushes or paint with their fingers.

“Parents like it because their kids can get messy and leave it here,” she said.

Weigel does not require reservations, but you can reserve a spot by calling 785-639-5465 or messaging her through Facebook. Payment is due at the time of the class.

Niche is open Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday evenings for painting classes, Wednesday evenings and 1-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday afternoons for open craft/painting time, and Saturday mornings for children’s classes. Fridays are open for private parties at this time. See the Niche Facebook page for a schedule.

Niche also has a small craft boutique with homemade items at the front of the store.