Hays USD 489 teacher receives grant for engineering education

Lincoln fifth-grade teacher Monica Dreiling was recently awarded a $3,000 Westar Energy Grant.

Dreiling submitted a grant titled “STEM Pals: An Intergenerational Learning Partnership.”

Dreiling will present her grant and program and receive her award at the Kansas Association of School Board’s Conference in Wichita on Dec. 2.

Money from the grant will be used to purchase materials for engineering challenges, global challenges, and kits to teach electrical engineering and sustainable energy concepts.

Fifth-grade students will work with intergenerational pals within the community on these projects.