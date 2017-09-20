Hays Post

🎥 City to talk large lot development policy

by 5 Comments

By BECKY KISER
Hays Post

Development of large lots, more than 2 acres, in the Extraterritorial Jurisdiction (ETJ) of Hays will be discussed Thursday by city commissioners.

The intent of the ETJ, the three-mile-area outside the city limits, is to provide a high level of protection for Hays’ future growth.

According to the city’s Unified Development Code (UDC) “Urban type development is not to be encouraged unless the city or the county agrees to provide the level of service necessary to provide a reasonable level of fire and police protection, a public water source, sanitation service, paved streets and administrative service, such as a coordinated street naming and addressing system.”

The Hays Board of Realtors has approached the city about allowing large lot developments within the ETJ. In April during a joint meeting, city and Ellis County Commissioners decided a policy should be created to guide such development.

According to Assistant Hays City Manager Jacob Wood, city and county staff have worked together to design a map indicating areas where large lot development may be acceptable, and developed a draft policy to provide guidance. The policy has been revised to reflect the desire of a 2 acre minimum lot size rather than the 5 acres as originally proposed.

“Currently, we treat anything that is inside the 3-mile ETJ as if it were right on the doorstep of the city,” Wood explained.

“It’s not our intent to have large 2 and 3-acre lots on the edge of town because they cost a lot as far as infrastructure and they don’t help pay back the city. If you have 1 acres that has 20 houses on it, that helps property taxes pay back the streets, infrastructure for sewer and water that goes in. But if you have a large lot with only 1 house on it, it’s a lot harder for the city to get its return on investment,” Wood said.

The draft policy implies development of large lots in areas not identified as such on the map would be discouraged, not
recommended, and likely not approved if submitted. The Planning Commission unanimously voted Aug. 21 to adopt the draft policy and recommends the city adopt it.

Other agenda items for the Sept. 21 work session include proposed changes to narrow the setbacks of commercial and industrial buildings, and a proposed change to the UDC to allow breezeways between houses and garages.

Commissioners will also hear an overview of the Hays Housing Needs Study from the Fort Hays State University Docking Institute.

The complete agenda is available here. The meeting starts Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. in Hays City Hall, 1507 Main.

  • Observer

    When is the last time a new city park was added? I’ve lived here a long time, seen a lot of outward growth, but don’t recall any new city parks. Those are important for the continued development of a community.

    • Archie Bunker

      You need to drive around and see all the parks Hays has. Maybe if you feel like having a park go and put one in somewhere. I count over 10 parks don’t know how many more you want.

      • Observer

        Hays also has 20,000 people and growing. Have you see how many new streets we now have? Parks don’t really cost money, but are invaluable. Plot of land with buffalo grass and some playground equipment which can last 15 or more years. Divide any actual yearly costs by 20,000 people and really costs nothing to have a park. Course by your username and me being old enough to remember that show, I don’t think arch ie would be happy even if the park was free.

        • Archie Bunker

          I am glad you think it’s growing. Why are all the houses for sale. Take out the college and see how small Hays is. Talking about new streets out by Home depot and north we have stop signs to nowhere every block.

    • Guest

      There is a park in every neighborhood.