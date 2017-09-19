Ellis Co. Commission approves changes within Treasurer’s Department

By JONATHAN ZWEYGARDT

Hays Post

The Ellis County Commission approved reorganization within the Treasurer’s Department at Monday’s meeting.

Earlier this month, the county’s deputy treasurer stepped down and current Treasurer Josh Wasinger said, after talking with Treasurer-elect Lisa Schlegel, they decided to eliminate the deputy treasurer position.

The changes will result in the division of the duties of the deputy treasurer among current staff, and one person will be designated as deputy to assist the treasurer and manage the department in the treasurer’s absence.

The reorganization also changes three positions on the pay scale. According to Wasinger, the accounting manager, the administrative coordinator and tax collector will all see at least one upgrade on the pay scale.

Wasinger estimated the moves will save the county $5,750 per year.

In other business, Public Works Director Bill Ring talked to the commission about starting a public campaign to increase awareness about farmers planting in right of ways.

Ring said the tall crops make it dangerous for motorists at some intersections in the county. It is also illegal to graze the right a ways, he said.

The commission also approved a road striping contract with Straight-Line Striping of Grand Island, Neb., for $15.97 a gallon, and gave the Public Works Department the go-ahead to begin the process of vacating two roads that were never platted. The roads are located off Old Highway 40 and Canterbury.

Commissioner Barb Wasinger was absent.