Rep. Phelps presents official House proclamation to Hays city attorney

On Fri., September 11, 2017, Todd D. Powell, president of the Ellis County Bar Association, welcomed Representative Eber Phelps (D-Hays) to the monthly meeting of the local Bar Association.

Representative Phelps, of the 111th Kansas District of the House of Representatives, attended the meeting to recognize John T. Bird of the law firm of Glassman, Bird, Brown and Powell, L.L.P. for receipt of the 2017 Outstanding Service Award from the Kansas Bar Association.

On June 2, 2017, the Kansas House of Representatives unanimously approved a resolution congratulating Bird for receipt of the award.

Bird was given the award during the annual meeting of the Kansas Bar Association on June 9 in Manhattan. Representative Phelps presented Bird with the proclamation and a copy of the Journal of the House of Representatives where the proclamation is recorded.