HaysMed announces new CEO

HaysMed

The University of Kansas Health System and HaysMed today announced Edward Herrman, BSN, MBA/HCM, FACHE, will become HaysMed’s president and chief executive officer.

Herrman assumes the position previously held by John Jeter, MD, who announced his retirement earlier this year.

“We are pleased to bring Eddie on board with his extensive experience and success in healthcare leadership, “ said Bob Page, president and chief executive officer of The University of Kansas Health System. “His enthusiasm and knowledge of the local community will help propel HaysMed into the future, as we look to enhance services provided in Hays and strengthen relationships with other providers throughout the region.”

Herrman, who is currently president of INTEGRIS Bass Baptist Health Center in Enid, Oklahoma, was selected following an extensive national search.

“We interviewed an excellent group of potential candidates and we determined Edward Herrman was the most qualified and best person to become the next leader of HaysMed,” said Alan Moore, chairman of the HaysMed Board of Directors. “We are excited about the skills and energy he will bring to the president and CEO position, and we look forward to the positive impact he will make at HaysMed and within the community.”

In his current role at INTEGRIS Bass Baptist Health Center, Herrman provides leadership, direction and administration for 207 licensed beds in three non-profit healthcare facilities. Prior to becoming president, he was the hospital’s chief nursing officer from 2008-2011. In 2011, he accepted a nurse leadership role at INTEGRIS Southwest Medical Center in Oklahoma City. He returned to INTEGRIS Bass Baptist Health Center in 2013 to become president.

Herrman received a bachelor of science in nursing degree from Oklahoma City University and a master of business administration/healthcare administration degree from the University of Phoenix.

Herrman served on the board of directors for numerous community organizations in Enid, including United Way of Enid and Northwest Oklahoma, Northwest Oklahoma Blood Institute, Denny Price YMCA, Vance Development Authority and Enid High Education Council. He is past-president of the Oklahoma Organization for Nurse Executives, and a fellow in the American College of Healthcare Executives.