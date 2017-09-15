Ellis County to host ‘Strategic Doing’ Sept. 25; public invited

HCF

Ellis County residents are encouraged to attend a public brainstorming session to discuss their ideas for sustainable, strategic community improvement projects.

The meeting is at 6 p.m. Monday, September 25, at Robbins Center on the campus of Fort Hays State University.

Hosted by the Dane G. Hansen Foundation and the Heartland Community Foundation, the event is the first in a series of “Strategic Doing” meetings that will guide Ellis County through the process of prioritizing, planning and implementing community improvement projects in a short time frame.

Funding for these strategic projects will be provided by the Hansen Foundation over the next five years.

The community at-large is invited, including government, business owners, farmers, ranchers, educators, clergy, students, retired persons, young professionals, volunteers, health officials, stay-at-home parents and all others who have a passion for growth and a rich quality of life in Ellis County.

This event is free and open to the public. A meal will be served. To reserve your space, please RSVP to Sandy Jacobs at 785-621-4090 or heartland@gscf.org.