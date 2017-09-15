Hays Post

🎥 Roundabouts could fix logistical challenges in N. Vine Street corridor

A double roundabout is proposed for 32nd and 33rd Streets. (Click to enlarge)

By BECKY KISER
Improving traffic flow along the north Vine Street business corridor was mentioned during last week’s city commission work session as a key to helping grow sales tax revenues in Hays.

Thursday night, newly appointed Project Director John Braun presented an updated concept for three traffic roundabouts to be built at 33rd, 37th and 41st Streets. The proposed street improvements have the conditional support of the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) and federal highway officials.

A few concepts have been developed at least since the early 1990s to improve the configuration of the roads accessing Vine Street, including the 2012 Hays Comprehensive Plan which would have aligned 32nd and 33rd Streets. But all “fall short in solving the root of the problem,” Braun said.

A KDOT-funded Traffic Engineering Assistance Project study (TEAP) was also conducted at the time the Comprehensive Program was being finalized.

“The major problem is the close proximity of the frontage roads to Vine Street at the access points, the intersections of 32nd, 33rd, and 37th and 41st Streets,” Braun declared. All the commissioners agreed.

The demolition underway of the Ambassador Hotel, 3603 Vine, and clearing of the 5-acre lot will soon open redevelopment of that land. City staff has been worked with WSP Engineering the past two years to conduct a traffic impact study and create a concept plan to improve the north Vine Street corridor.

“The important point is that the frontage roads are disconnected from Vine at these intersections and the stacking capability is increased for vehicles wanting to enter Vine Street on the west side,” Braun explained. Right-turn-only lanes would be created at the east and west-bound I-70 off ramps. Stoplights at 32nd, 33rd and the I-70 exit ramps would be removed, leaving only those at 29th and 43rd Streets.

Braun cautioned many tweaks would be needed if the project goes ahead. Business owners along the corridor have been advised of the proposal. Representatives of The Pheasant Run restaurant were in the audience Thursday, listening carefully.

“This makes so much sense,” Commissioner Sandy Jacobs said enthusiastically.

A double roundabout or “peanut” is proposed at 32nd and 33rd. Access points at 35th Street would be reduced to 3/4 access intersections, increasing traffic safety by significantly reducing the current number of conflict points from 66 to 28.

Pedestrian and bicycle traffic also would be made safer. Vehicle traffic will be slower at the roundabouts which have pedestrian refuges in the centers.

“The locals avoid these areas because they know the back ways.” said City Manager Toby Dougherty. “We have a lot of visitors coming in off I-70. They’re the ones having problems getting in and out. It will have to be very well signed.” Commissioners agreed traffic roundabouts are becoming more common in many towns and drivers are more familiar with them. “People learn to get in the correct lane to get in the roundabout and get in the correct lane to get out of them,” Jacobs added.

As yet, there is no cost estimate of the work. “This is not going to be cheap,” said Commissioner Henry Schwaller. Commissioners gave permission to Dougherty and Braun to get a firm cost estimate from WSP.

“We’re going to explore some grant opportunities,” Dougherty assured the commission. “KDOT might have a little money to throw at it. If certain types of redevelopment take place along the corridor you could use the TIFF money to help fund it, possibly some CID or Transportation Development District money. There’s possible other monies for the greenways and pedestrian infrastructures. You might be able to use some CVB money for that.

“It depends on what redevelops and how. This is about visitors and pedestrians and getting people around in the corridor. You might have to pull money from a lot of different sources.”

Assistant City Manager Jacob Wood is looking into the possibility of a federal TIGER grant for infrastructure.

“The 80/20 grant monies from KDOT are no more,” Dougherty said. “Going to them and asking to pay for 80 percent, that’s not going to happen, as you guys well know. The 41st Street project, that was our last project funded that way.”

“KDOT is indicating it may still have some Corridor Management money,” interjected Braun. “There may be a slight possibility there.” Hays used some of those monies on the Vine Street improvement project between 13th and 27th.

A video simulation of the proposed roundabout corridor (see above) is available on the city’s website, www.haysusa.com. The model is based on actual peak-hour traffic in Hays.

  • Guest

    For only a $100 million, you too can drive around in circles. Do your part, empty your pockets, and help save this poor community.

    • LaVetta Campbell Lewis Stephen

      amen!

  • Which way

    Will the trucks hauling the very long wind turbine blades using Vine St. ,be able to manipulate their rigs thru the roundabouts?

    • Guest

      They are supposed to be able. Now during the long and painful construction process is a whole different scenerio.

  • LaVetta Campbell Lewis Stephen

    Round-abouts are a big headache. They are confusing to use are going to cause lots of problems. Wouldn’t the easiest thing be to use stoplights? Be cheaper too.

    • Archie Bunker

      Not bad if you know how to drive and which lane to stay in. I see a lot of wrecks happening from Hays drivers.

      • terrace

        yeah i do the round-abouts in places like olathe and junction city etc. young drivers have no problems but i’ve watched hays drivers. this would be interesting to see. i suggest they save their money and forget round-abouts for this city. maybe come up with a different layout besides roundabouts.

        • Guest

          Well it might be passable if they started out with a larger, normal roundabout instead of this goofy-looking peanut thing. Hays drivers will not take the time to learn how this thing works and will just spend the next decade or so complaining about it.

          This is a case of a civil engineer coming up with something that seems great on paper but entirely ignoring the fact that people exist.

    • Get real people

      Confusing? What is confusing about them? You stay in your lane… or you slightly steer your wheel to the right to exit. Oh yeah, now that i think about it, that is extremely confusing. I say we just live wit the mess, snarl and accidents as we don’t want to confuse LaVetta.

      • Guest

        Take a lawnchair, 6 pack, set up at Casey’s, and watch drivers at the 4 way stop on 27th and Indian Trail. I promise you, even though entertaining, it will change your mind on the driving ability of our community.

        • Other Guest

          I really dislike roundabouts, but I have thought if ever there was a place for one here in Hays, it’s that intersection (since they don’t seem inclined to solve it the simple way with traffic lights).

      • LaVetta Campbell Lewis Stephen

        i DON’T GET THAT CONFUSED, BUT ROUND-ABOUTS ARE A MESS FROM THE START. tHE ONE IN JUNCTION IS A PRIME EXAMPLE, TOTALLY UNNECESSARY, BUT STILL THERE.

        • Get real people

          LaVetta, For the sake of the driving public, I beg you to stay in your driveway. Given your ease of confusion I am afraid you will confuse the turn signal with the accelerator, or the radio volume with the trunk release latch. These new-fangled cars are very complicated. Some even have power seats which you may confuse with the cruise control.

  • Advice

    Are you serious??? Looks like a nightmare with accidents for sure. What on earth is wrong with stoplights? Simple and low cost. Put a stoplight on Vine at 37th (where Arbys and McDonalds) are at and problem solved.

    Fyi….you designed the center median on Vine at 32nd a few years back and didn’t plan that one out. Numerous times I’m on Vine heading North, want to turn West onto 32nd, and can’t because traffic (that is going straight) is blocking me in getting into the turn lane. Turn lane turns green, no one even in it because the center median is there. Saw one guy get upset and drive over median to get into turn lane. Cut that brick medium back like 20 more feet. No need for it to be there.

    You could also close off that access road at Clay Chevrolet making it a loop cul de sac to stop accidents there with people running that gap without looking. Maybe even close the other side by Pheasant Run too as people cut through their parking lot all the time.

    Not sure if legal, but need to make u-turns by Walmart illegal.

    • LaVetta Campbell Lewis Stephen

      WELL SAID

  • Stoplights vs Roundabouts

    Let’s see who can come up with the best Rube Goldberg machine. Roundabouts are in the lead.

  • Hays Resident

    It’s like this.. If you know you will be turning right stay in the right part of the lane going through the roundabout. If you know you will be turning left stay in the left part of the lane and merge to make your now right hand turn. I am just not sure what the logistics are with vine street being a highway. I am not fond of these either but I have a feeling residents of Hays will have no voice with this one. Once the city commissioners or higher ups for the city come up with these crazy ideas it seems as though the rest of Hays has 0 input. Just like the bike lanes. One of the doctors that was so instrumental on getting these damn things no longer lives here.

  • wilbur

    this is not going to be cheap said commish schwaller. not often i agree with the guy but that is a true statement.