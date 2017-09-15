🎥 Roundabouts could fix logistical challenges in N. Vine Street corridor

By BECKY KISER

Hays Post

Improving traffic flow along the north Vine Street business corridor was mentioned during last week’s city commission work session as a key to helping grow sales tax revenues in Hays.

Thursday night, newly appointed Project Director John Braun presented an updated concept for three traffic roundabouts to be built at 33rd, 37th and 41st Streets. The proposed street improvements have the conditional support of the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) and federal highway officials.

A few concepts have been developed at least since the early 1990s to improve the configuration of the roads accessing Vine Street, including the 2012 Hays Comprehensive Plan which would have aligned 32nd and 33rd Streets. But all “fall short in solving the root of the problem,” Braun said.

A KDOT-funded Traffic Engineering Assistance Project study (TEAP) was also conducted at the time the Comprehensive Program was being finalized.

“The major problem is the close proximity of the frontage roads to Vine Street at the access points, the intersections of 32nd, 33rd, and 37th and 41st Streets,” Braun declared. All the commissioners agreed.

The demolition underway of the Ambassador Hotel, 3603 Vine, and clearing of the 5-acre lot will soon open redevelopment of that land. City staff has been worked with WSP Engineering the past two years to conduct a traffic impact study and create a concept plan to improve the north Vine Street corridor.

“The important point is that the frontage roads are disconnected from Vine at these intersections and the stacking capability is increased for vehicles wanting to enter Vine Street on the west side,” Braun explained. Right-turn-only lanes would be created at the east and west-bound I-70 off ramps. Stoplights at 32nd, 33rd and the I-70 exit ramps would be removed, leaving only those at 29th and 43rd Streets.

Braun cautioned many tweaks would be needed if the project goes ahead. Business owners along the corridor have been advised of the proposal. Representatives of The Pheasant Run restaurant were in the audience Thursday, listening carefully.

“This makes so much sense,” Commissioner Sandy Jacobs said enthusiastically.

A double roundabout or “peanut” is proposed at 32nd and 33rd. Access points at 35th Street would be reduced to 3/4 access intersections, increasing traffic safety by significantly reducing the current number of conflict points from 66 to 28.

Pedestrian and bicycle traffic also would be made safer. Vehicle traffic will be slower at the roundabouts which have pedestrian refuges in the centers.

“The locals avoid these areas because they know the back ways.” said City Manager Toby Dougherty. “We have a lot of visitors coming in off I-70. They’re the ones having problems getting in and out. It will have to be very well signed.” Commissioners agreed traffic roundabouts are becoming more common in many towns and drivers are more familiar with them. “People learn to get in the correct lane to get in the roundabout and get in the correct lane to get out of them,” Jacobs added.

As yet, there is no cost estimate of the work. “This is not going to be cheap,” said Commissioner Henry Schwaller. Commissioners gave permission to Dougherty and Braun to get a firm cost estimate from WSP.

“We’re going to explore some grant opportunities,” Dougherty assured the commission. “KDOT might have a little money to throw at it. If certain types of redevelopment take place along the corridor you could use the TIFF money to help fund it, possibly some CID or Transportation Development District money. There’s possible other monies for the greenways and pedestrian infrastructures. You might be able to use some CVB money for that.

“It depends on what redevelops and how. This is about visitors and pedestrians and getting people around in the corridor. You might have to pull money from a lot of different sources.”

Assistant City Manager Jacob Wood is looking into the possibility of a federal TIGER grant for infrastructure.

“The 80/20 grant monies from KDOT are no more,” Dougherty said. “Going to them and asking to pay for 80 percent, that’s not going to happen, as you guys well know. The 41st Street project, that was our last project funded that way.”

“KDOT is indicating it may still have some Corridor Management money,” interjected Braun. “There may be a slight possibility there.” Hays used some of those monies on the Vine Street improvement project between 13th and 27th.

A video simulation of the proposed roundabout corridor (see above) is available on the city’s website, www.haysusa.com. The model is based on actual peak-hour traffic in Hays.