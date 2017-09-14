HHS Volleyball strong at home



By JEREMY McGUIRE

Hays Post

HAYS, Kan.-The Hays High Lady Indian volleyball team finished 2-1 in their first home matches of the season. HHS opened with Western Athletic Conference rival Garden City. The first set was dominated by Garden City, 25-18. It was a different story in the second set as they two teams battled neck and neck. Hays tied the set at 24-24 but the Lady Buffaloes scored the final two points to take the set and the match.

The second match of the day was all Hays High as they took down Pratt (#8 4A-D2) in straight sets. The Lady Indians controlled the first set winning 25-15. Pratt kept the second set close but Hays High pulled away late to win the set 25-19 and the match.

In match three Hays High faced off with Ulysses (#6 4A-D1). The Lady Indians won a tight first set, 25-23. Ulysses controlled the second set, winning 25-19. The Lady Tigers were controlling the third and final set with a 17-10 lead when Hays High caught fire. The Lady Indians used a good dose of home energy to finish the set on a 15-4 run to win the set (25-21) and the match.

Hays High, ranked 10th (4A-D1) in the latest KVCA (Kansas Volleyball Coaches Association) rankings improves to 7-2 on the year. They are off until next Saturday when they will travel to Ulysses for tournament play.

CHRISTIN NUNNERY INTERVIEW

