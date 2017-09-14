Hays Post

City commission to hear proposal for traffic roundabouts

by

By BECKY KISER
An update of proposed traffic roundabouts on north Vine Street will be presented to Hays city commissioners during their meeting tonight.

Other agenda items include adoption of the 2018 employee pay plan and job classification as well as selection of the low bid for light cleaning and video inspection of 100,528 linear feet of the sanitary sewer.

Department heads will also introduce new employees and recognize internal promotions.

Prior to the meeting at 6:15 p.m., Mayor Shaun Musil will sign a Constitution Week proclamation. Several members of the local Courtney-Spalding Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will be present for the signing.

The complete meeting agenda for Sept. 14 is available here.

The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. in Hays City Hall, 1507 Main.

  • RoundandRound

    With that being a hy-way too, I say no way. Ellis county is not smart enough for roundabouts. This is not mean, as I include myself in that category also.

  • Archie Bunker

    I would like to see how the big tubes and the wings are going to get around this. Another stupid thing Hays is thinking about doing.

  • just wondering

    it may have been mentioned before but putting a roundabout on Vine Street?? how are the semi’s coming through Hays heading south on Hwy 183 gonna maneuver through a roundabout??

  • Roundabouts

    Brought to you by the same folks who thought bike lanes were a good idea. I swear we are living in Mayberry, with Barney and Gomer running the show.

  • HaysDriversSuck

    People can’t figure out the double left turn lanes by Walmart, and the commissioners think roundabouts are a good idea? Hopefully they realize how many turbine blades and other large loads go down 183.