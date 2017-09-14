City commission to hear proposal for traffic roundabouts

By BECKY KISER

Hays Post

An update of proposed traffic roundabouts on north Vine Street will be presented to Hays city commissioners during their meeting tonight.

Other agenda items include adoption of the 2018 employee pay plan and job classification as well as selection of the low bid for light cleaning and video inspection of 100,528 linear feet of the sanitary sewer.

Department heads will also introduce new employees and recognize internal promotions.

Prior to the meeting at 6:15 p.m., Mayor Shaun Musil will sign a Constitution Week proclamation. Several members of the local Courtney-Spalding Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will be present for the signing.

The complete meeting agenda for Sept. 14 is available here.

The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. in Hays City Hall, 1507 Main.