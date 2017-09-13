Plainville man sentenced to nearly seven years after fatal accident

By JONATHAN ZWEYGARDT

Hays Post

A Plainville man will spend almost seven years in prison for the 2016 accident that killed his fiancé and left him severely injured.

In July, 35-year-old Matthew Miller pleaded no contest to involuntary manslaughter/driving under the influence and aggravated battery/driving under the influence, both felonies, for his role in the 2016 accident on Highway 183 north of Hays.

Miller was sentenced Wednesday in Ellis County District Court to 50 months on the involuntary manslaughter charge and 32 months for the aggravated battery charge for a total of 82 months in prison.

Miller’s fiancée Kay Crumble, 36, Plainville, was killed in the accident.

The crash report from the Kansas Highway Patrol stated Miller was driving a Buick LaSabre south on Highway 183, 13 miles north of Hays on Nov. 20, 2016, when the car crossed left of center, colliding head-on with a Dodge Stratus driven by Jon Olson, Hays. Olson and Miller both sustained injuries.

The probable cause affidavit reported a number of witnesses reported seeing the Buick cross the centerline and make no attempt to stop or avoid the collision. The affidavit also reported Miller told his sister he wanted to “go see our mom,” who had passed away five years earlier.

At Wednesday’s sentencing, Miller’s attorney, Olavee Raub, requested the judge run the sentences concurrently, meaning Miller would serve his sentence of 32 months at the same time he was serving 50 months.

Raub said Miller recognized he had addiction issues and sought treatment prior to the accident and had expressed “deep remorse.”

She also said he has taken full responsibility for the accident and will have to deal with the aftermath of suffering severe injuries and must deal with the loss of his fiancée.

Miller’s sister Stephanie Dick testified on his behalf Wednesday and described the injuries Miller suffered in the accident. Those include a traumatic brain injury, 19 broken ribs, a broken arm and leg. Dick said Miller has had five surgeries and will continue to undergo rehabilitation.

Dick said Miller is limited by the brain injury and has shown remorse.

Miller addressed the court during allocution and said he was remorseful for what happened and, “nothing can bring her (Crumble) back.”

He also asked the judge to run the sentences concurrently so he can be a part of his kids’ lives. Miller has three kids and Dick said he also had a close relationship with Crumble’s children.

“My kids still need me out there,” Miller said. “Her kids need me out there.”

District Judge Glenn Braun said he did not believe Miller has taken full responsibility for the accident because he pleaded no contest and instead of guilty.

“The affidavit makes it appear it wasn’t an accident,” Braun said.

Braun also said the injuries Miller suffered in the accident were that of his own doing.

The fact Miller was on probation at the time of the accident for an incident in Missouri and he had 11 prior convictions also factored into Braun’s decision to run the sentences consecutively.

He will be transferred to the Department of Corrections for the remainder of his sentence.