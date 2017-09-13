Colby Community College will host Grand Magic show

COLBY — Hailing from the Black Hills of South Dakota, Grand Magic is a full-scale illusion show, which is “Vegas-quality entertainment yet entirely suitable for family audiences of all ages.” Grand Magic is the opening act of the 2017-2018 Western Plains Arts Association season. The curtain opens at 3 p.m., CDT, Sunday, Sept. 17, at the Colby Community College Cultural Arts Center. Admission is by WPAA season ticket or at the gate $20 adults or $10 students.

The Grand Magic show came into reality when Duane and Mary Laflin teamed up with Lou Johnson to create a magic show that would be “Vegas quality” yet entirely family-friendly. Duane Laflin is an internationally awarded magician. Assisted by his wife Mary, they have performed on five continents, in 18 countries and in 47 states.

In South Africa, Duane was honored as a guest instructor at the Siegfried & Roy College of Magic, in Singapore he was recognized as a Star of Magic, in Mexico City he received the Illusionist Award. The prestigious Magic Circle, located in London, England, honored Duane with the highest status a performing magician can receive: a gold star member of The Inner Magic Circle.

The Laflins performed for three seasons at the Magic Beyond Belief Theater in Pigeon Forge, Tenn., before moving on to establish the Grand Magic Theater in Custer, S.D.

The dean of the Society of American Magicians has named Mary Laflin on his top list of ten magician’s assistants. Now her primary role is that of general manager of Grand Magic, but she does yet use her expertise to train assistants who presently work with Duane on stage.

Lou Johnson is the “behind the scenes” producer of the Grand Magic Show. He is a dear friend, a terrific performer and one who has been crucial to helping the “Grand Magic Show” become a reality. Lou lives in Long Island, New York, where he maintains a busy performing schedule both as a magician and specialist in circus arts.

This show, while lasts nearly 90 minutes, is made possible by the generous support of businesses and individuals throughout northwest Kansas. Again this season, the Dane G. Hansen Foundation, Logan, Kan., is a major partner in bringing WPAA performing arts to our area.