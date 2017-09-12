LETTER: Solution to economic development? Apology

So, the Hays city commission wants economic development.

Where were they when four wind farms tried to land in Ellis County? They sat on their hands and actually sympathized with half-baked college professors and oil patch rich cats’ opposition.

We could have had $100,000’s in lieu of taxes revenue flowing into the coffers of the county tax supported institutions. There would have been even more money flowing into the retail sector through direct payments to property owners in the wind farms.

Solution? Contact the companies such as NextEra or Iberdrola, apologize, promise support and cooperation. Tell them Hays and Ellis County is open for business. Then form a united front with other governmental units to promote projects.

Harold G. Kraus, Ellis County