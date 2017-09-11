Woman who suffered stroke sues Hays chiropractor

By CRISTINA JANNEY

Hays Post

A former Hays resident has filed a $20 million lawsuit in federal court against a Hays chiropractor, alleging he failed to report signs she was having a stroke in his office.

The lawsuit alleges Melissa Hadley, who now lives in Nebraska, developed a blood clot when chiropractor Kenneth Koerner was treating her on Feb. 16, 2012. On Feb. 20, 2012, Koerner treated her again and the blood clot dislodged, the complaint alleges.

The complaint alleges Koerner noted while Hadley was in his office that her eyes were dilated bilaterally, which was a sign of a stroke, but did not tell the paramedics who responded to his office to care for Hadley.

Hadley was transported to HaysMed where she was examined. Medical staff there diagnosed her with the stomach flu and sent her home.

As a result of lack of timely treatment for an ongoing stroke, Hadley suffered neurological damage.

The complaint alleges Koerner not only was negligent in his treatment of Hadley during her chiropractic treatment, but Koerner intentionally withheld the information from the paramedics about her pupil dilation and the possibility of a stroke.

Hadley’s original lawsuit, filed in February 2014, included HaysMed and the medical staff who treated Hadley at her initial emergency room visit. The case against those parties was dropped six months ago. The case against Koerner was dismissed without prejudice, which allowed it to be refiled.

Hadley has requested $15 million in punitive damages and $5 million in actual damages.

Koerner has been licensed to practice since 2009, according to the Kansas Board of Healing Arts, and has not had action taken against him since he was licensed.

Hays Post contacted both attorneys in the case. Neither Hadley’s attorney, Caleb Boone of Hays, nor Koerner’s attorney, Brad Dowd of Kansas City, Mo., offered comment.

The new case against Koerner was filed in federal court on Aug. 26. No date has been set for hearings in the case.

Click here for the entire complaint