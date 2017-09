By CRISTINA JANNEY

Hays Post

The Hays High School graduating class of 2017 scored higher on their ACT scores than their state peers.

Shanna Dinkel, assistant superintendent, gave a report to the Hays school board at its meeting Monday night.

ACT scores

English: HHS: 22.4 State: 21.1 National: 20.3

Math: HHS: 22.9 State: 21.3 National: 20.7

Reading: HHS: 23.4 State: 22.3 National: 21.4

Science: HHS: 23 State: 21.7 National: 21

Composite: HHS: 23.1 State: 21.7 National: 21

HHS’ composite scores were the highest on record for the school.

The state released information last week the state’s scores as a whole had gone down. Although the state did go down, the state still tops the national rankings.

More students are taking the ACT at HHS–80 percent, compared to 73 percent in the state, 60 percent nationwide.

“As a district, we are very excited with these scores,” Dinkel said.

HHS Principal Marty Straub said the school conducts ACT prep and other activities to help students prepare for the tests.

“The principal in me goes one day to the next and says, ‘What can we do next?'” Straub said, “…keep working and doing those things we know work and do our best.”

New state assessment standards are focusing on individual courses of study, college and career readiness, post-secondary success and making sure the students are taking the right courses to succeed, Dinkel said.

Straub said fewer students are asking to get out of rigorous courses of study.

“I think that is a change in culture,” he said. “I also believe the trust from the parents and kids is very important. We say we know it’s tough. We know that it is a heavy load. I think they trust that we are not trying to hurt their kid. I think they trust that rigor and hard work and developing a strong work ethic and focus is probably healthy for them.”

Dinkel also reported the district exceeded state medians on 2016-17 standardized science testing for all three grades that were tested: grades five, eight and 11.

In other business, the board:

• Heard a report on a LED lighting project.

• Heard a report on KASB policy changes

• Heard a report on the Hays High School HVAC system. The district has $520,000 set aside for upgrades to the system and another $250,000 that could be set aside this year.

• Heard a report on the Capital Outlay Project Plan