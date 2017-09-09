Hays Post

LETTER: Solving the right problems

The highlight of this week’s Hays City Commission meeting was a discussion of the City’s need to recruit new businesses to the area and the best ways to do that. In all of the discussion, only Vice-Mayor Meier identified the true problem when he asked what the city can do to grow from 20,000 to 25,000, with Commissioner Jones’ striking at the heart of the issue – noting the unreasonably high housing prices in Hays.

One of the largest limiting factors to our growth is the lack of affordable housing in Hays. When it costs more to buy a home here than in most metropolitan areas in Kansas, we will continue to lose people, and we miss more business opportunities due to the lack of available workers than to any other factor. Ask almost any Hays business owner, and one of their largest struggles is hiring competent help. We need more people, but they need places to live.

The City needs to work toward increasing the supply of moderately priced houses in Hays, which would in turn normalize the prices of our existing homes. Neighborhood revitalization can help to an extent, but it will hardly make a dent in the problem. Hays developers are required to pay 100% of the cost of infrastructure in new developments, and that cost can only be recouped by building huge, expensive houses. However, if the City were to partner with developers on building homes to sell under $175,000 by providing the infrastructure within those developments (and perhaps limiting rentals for 10-15 years), we could make strides toward achieving real growth.

If we want to make progress on these issues, we need to identify the real problems facing our City, which a new T.J. Maxx or filling Big Creek Crossing won’t solve. We need people, and they need homes.

Chris Dinkel, Hays

  • Archie Bunker

    Chris will not be getting my vote. We don’t need someone like that on the city commission. Why buy a house when you don’t have a job you can go to Wichita or K.C. and make money all these college people I don’t see any of them sticking around not everybody wants to make hamburgers. We need a good job before you buy a house. Of course Chris would buy a house then look for a job.

    • BGL

      High housing is why we are moving. We cannot move to a larger home without being house poor and our family has outgrown our home. So we started look at what other communities have to offer. We found where we wanted to go, looked at schools and housing and tomsay the least, we are going to be much better off making a little less, but saving $7,586.76 with the lower housing cost in a MUCH larger home.

      • BGL

        $7,586.76 a year, not a one time savings FYI.

    • Stuart

      Archie, it seems to me his point was that as affordable housing become available, people would look to join the work force in the Hays area. If someone finds a good job in Hays, but there isn’t affordable housing, then they are going to go elsewhere. Having good jobs with an expensive housing market isn’t going to result in new people moving to Hays, which, if you weren’t aware, is what it would take for a city to grow. It’s only going to result in people already living in Hays quitting current jobs to move up into better positions, leaving open lower-end jobs and still expensive housing.

  • Ellis County resident

    Those people will need water. The well field along the Smoky Hill River can only give so much. As a rural county resident, it sickens me to see how much water the city of Hays takes from the river, which barely has a flow. How about you find more water before you bring in new residents.

    • Info

      No flowing waters is probably due to places upstream using stream water sources to irrigate farmland or Colorado limiting water flow into Kansas. I highly doubt that pumping groundwater causes a river flowing on top of the ground to diminish.

  • Guest

    The developers are not paying for the infrastructure. It is still passed on to the Buyers through special taxes. If the oil prices don’t come back, there will be plenty of “affordable” houses. 2 similar homes that sold last year: 1) LaCrosse sold for $135,000–monthly payment $1488 ($638 mortgage $150 Insurance $300 property taxes $400 for gas to drive to Hays for work). 2) Hays house sold for $170,000–monthly payment $1237 ($804 mortgage $150 insurance $183 property tax $100 for gas to work). One thing is to leave uniformed comments but you probably shouldn’t write an editorial on something you know nothing about.