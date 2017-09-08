KBI names suspects arrested in NW Kansas drug bust

KBI

WALLACE COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Wallace County Attorney’s Office, the Greeley County Attorney’s Office and the Sherman County Attorney’s Office named the subjects arrested and charged in a recent western Kansas narcotics operation. The operation represented a coordinated law enforcement response to combating drug violence and reducing the accessibility of illegal drugs impacting western Kansas and Eastern Colorado.

SUBJECTS CHARGED IN WALLACE COUNTY COURT:

Miles Ackerman, 30, Colby, KS, Distribution of Methamphetamine- Level 1

Brandon Boutee, 38, Colby, KS, Attempted Distribution of Methamphetamine- Level 4

Jonathan Louis Brandon, 37, Stratton, CO, Distribution of Methamphetamine- Level 1

Dante Brown, 39, Colby, KS, Distribution of Methamphetamine- Level 1

Jacob Dabney, 41, Thornton, CO, Distribution of Methamphetamine- Level 1

Adam Ford, 29 , Goodland, KS, Distribution of Methamphetamine- Level 2

Crystal Garner, 39, Hays, KS, Distribution of Methamphetamine- Level 1

Doug Gibbs, 60, Goodland, KS, Distribution of Methamphetamine- Level 3

Megan Gibbs, 28,, Goodland, KS, Conspiracy to Distribute Methadone- Level 3

Kristi Baxter Hartzell, 47, Goodland, KS, Distribution of Methamphetamine- Level 1

Tyler Heskett, 26, Goodland, KS, Distribution of Methamphetamine- Level 3

Matthew Hessler, 24, Colby, KS, Distribution of Marijuana- Level 4

Ashley Hildebrand, 30, Goodland, KS, Distribution of Methamphetamine- Level 2

Michael Hillis, 46, Colby, KS, Distribution of Percocet- Level 4

Tara Howard, 24, Colby, KS, Distribution of Marijuana- Level 2

Kody Huff, 30, Colby, KS, Distribution of Methamphetamine- Level 1

Christopher Hurd, 39, Levant, KS, Distribution of Methamphetamine- Level 3

Wendy Huthansel, 42, Goodland, KS, Distribution of Methamphetamine- Level 1

Autumn Johnson, 18, Goodland, KS, Distribution of Methamphetamine- Level 2

Terrin Keith, 19, Goodland, KS, Attempted Distribution of Methamphetamine- Level 3

Joseph Kreger, 26, Weskan, KS, Distribution of Methamphetamine- Level 2

Alyssa Lamb, 25, Sharon Springs, KS, Distribution of Methamphetamine- Level 2

Bryan Lee, 28, Goodland, KS, Distribution of Methamphetamine- Level 2

Braden Lucas, 26, Sharon Springs, KS, Distribution of Methamphetamine- Level 1

Tyson Owings, 38, Goodland, KS, Distribution of Methamphetamine- Level 3

Andrew Shubert, 19, Colby, KS, Attempted Distribution of Marijuana- Level 4

Jennifer Traxel, 23, Goodland, KS, Distribution of Marijuana- Level 3

Rene Trevino, 46, Sharon Springs, KS, Distribution of Methamphetamine- Level 3

Angela Tubbs, 30, Colby, KS, Attempted Distribution of Methamphetamine- Level 4

Charlene Valdez, 30, Burlington, CO, Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine- Level 2

Jose Vasquez, 45, Hays, KS, Distribution of Methamphetamine- Level 1

Ryan White, 29, Colby, KS, Distribution of Methamphetamine- Level 2

Kyllian Wright, 21, Colby, KS, Distribution of Marijuana- Level 2



SUBJECTS CHARGED IN GREELEY COUNTY COURT:

Jessie Hess, 42, Tribune, KS, Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine- Level 2

Keenan Holmes, 20, Colorado Springs, CO, Distribution of Methamphetamine- Level 2

Winter Womak, 25, Colorado Springs, CO, Distribution of Methamphetamine- Level 1

SUBJECTS CHARGED IN SHERMAN COUNTY COURT:

Shelly Feldt, 24, Colby, KS, Distribution of Methamphetamine- Level 2

Ladonna Moss, 30, Colby, KS, Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine- Level 2

Kyllian Wright, 21, Colby, KS, Distribution of Methamphetamine- Level 2