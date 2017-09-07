Police catch suspect for motel beating, robbery of Hays man

SALINE COUNTY — Law enforcement are investigating a suspect in connection with an aggravated robbery and battery of a Hays man.

The incident occurred sometime after 2 p.m. on August 22 at the Red Carpet Inn and Suites, 222 E. Diamond Drive in Salina. Police say four suspects, two men and two women, entered the room of a 69-year-old Hays man. They beat him and stole 2000 Cadillac Seville., according to Police Captain Paul Forrester.

The victim had severe facial lacerations and two black eyes.

Police collected video surveillance from the motel and the Central Mall, where the suspects used the victim’s stolen credit card.

Police also issued an attempt to locate on the victim’s Cadillac and photos of the suspects were distributed to agencies statewide.

A probation officer in Sedgwick County recognized two of the suspects, sending Salina Police mugshots of Robert Roberts, 36, and Angel Adams, 21, both of Wichita.

On Sept. 1, a deputy in Sedgwick County located Roberts and Adams still driving the victim’s Cadillac. Adams also had warrants in Sedgwick County, according to Forrester.

Police booked Roberts into the Saline County Jail Wednesday for aggravated battery, aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping, conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery, conspiracy to commit aggravated kidnapping, conspiracy to commit aggravated battery and criminal threat.

Adams will be extradited to Salina at a later date. Police expect to make additional arrests in the case.