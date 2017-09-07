Fort Hays State alum to speak on religion, LGBT politics

FHSU University Relations

Fort Hays State University alumnus and LGBT activist Dr. Kent Brintnall will present “A Queer and Present Danger: Playing to the Side of LGBT Politics,” at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 12, in Albertson Hall, room 169.

Brintnall, associate professor of religious studies and affiliate faculty in women’s and gender studies at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, will discuss religious, erotic and aesthetic values and how they relate to forms of cultural violence.

Brintnall is the author of “Ecce Homo: The Male-Body-In-Pain as Redemptive Figure,” and co-editor of “Negative Ecstasies: George Bataille and the Study of Religion,” and “Sexual Disorientations: Queer Temporalities, Affects, and Theologies.”

The event is sponsored by the FHSU Department of Philosophy, the Gay-Straight Alliance and the Us 4 U Lutheran Church.