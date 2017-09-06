Hays Post

KNOLL: Insanity of left-wing politics

by

Les Knoll

Whether the Democrat Party, liberalism, progressive, or mainstream media, it’s all one and the same thing as they exhibit total insanity with their rhetoric about Donald Trump.

Readers don’t have to go very far to read Trump trash talk, if you know what I mean. It’s a daily thing in local media. The coverage of Trump nationally (and locally) clearly shows leftist insanity. Most need to be committed for therapy and rehab. It’s being called the “Trump derangement syndrome.”

If Trump is not fit, competent, or sane enough to be president of these United States what does that say about his opposition? These anti Trumpers should be in straight jackets. Calling Trump insane is like the pot calling the kettle black! It’s interesting to note Trump’s approval numbers are far better than all those leftists trying to destroy him.

What’s a stronger word than the word insanity? Whatever you want to call it, that’s the ideological left I refer to above. If Trump is batty, the left is battier. If Trump is crazy, the left is crazier.

I choose to believe Trump is just what this country needs at this point in our history. Make America great again and drain the swamp rings loud and clear with grassroots Americans that voted for Trump and will vote for him again. I choose to believe Trump will prevail because he has the support of Americans that count. Knock our president all you want, he is resilient even with some in his own party acting like Democrats.

The other night Sean Hannity on Fox News showed a list of Trump accomplishments and the list was a mile long. Just to name a few, the economy is better, illegal immigration down, a million new jobs, fewer on food stamps, consumer confidence up, and much more. In seven months he has accomplished more that is positive than most presidents in a full term. Of course, media dwells on negativity 100% of the time and doesn’t dare mention any positives.

Total insanity is the norm from the left. An African American woman who is a Missouri state legislator said Trump should be assassinated. And, of course, she pays no penalty for such a totally insane remark. Media chose to ignore what she said. Had a Republican made such a comment about Obama, off to jail he or she would go.

I admit some of my words are pretty strong in this letter, but they pale in comparison to leftist rhetoric wanting to destroy a duly elected president and there is nothing they won’t do to accomplish that goal. Americans need to stand up to the agenda coming from the left of distract, distort, and demonize, all of which amount to untruths when it comes to reality.

Let’s be clear, Trump’s comments about Charlottsville were not out of line. If ever a mountain out of a mole hill was made from nothing, this story qualifies as the ultimate “nothing burger.”

What Trump said about Charlottesville, when listening to the left (and some weak establishment Republicans). one would think there were never any words by a country’s leader more controversial in world history. The New York Times had to print a retraction four times about what our president actually said.

Fair minded people know that no matter what Trump said about Charlotsville it wouldn’t be good enough for the insane – no matter what! Damned if he does and damned if he doesn’t.

As I said before in some of my other writings, this is not a time in our history where we are experiencing politics as usual. We are in unprecedented times where the left lies daily about every thing they disagree with.

As I see it, the insanity from the left has escalated to the point of being totally and completely immoral.

Les Knoll lives in Victoria and Gilbert, Ariz.

  • J.P. Michaud

    More than 500 demonstrably false statements in his first 100 days, and you think this is the guy to lead the country right now? Publicly sympathizing with neo-nazis is a ‘nothing burger’? “Draining the swamp” means appointing a cabinet full of Goldman Sachs execs? Thinking people can judge for themselves what constitutes insanity.

    • NotFitForOffice

      We just have to ignore people like Less, Hanity, Limbaugh and the rest of the loud mouth instigators in this country or it’s only going to get worse, JP. Fact is Trump has a roughly 30% portion who will never believe he can do anything wrong, even though facts show he’s a serial lair and is filling the swamp with exactly what you just said: Goldman Sachs executives. I can’t beleive people are so blink they can’t see through it. Funny how Less doesn’t want to mention golfing outings anymore like he did when Obama was president. Who golfs more Less? Obama or Trump. I bet he’d say Obama even though FACTS prove different.

      • J.P. Michaud

        I would also like to ignore the stupid Trumpanzees, but as a scientist, I have been trained to contest, disprove and debunk falsehoods. Besides, idiots like the one right above you are now ruining the country. Look at Pruit and the other global warming deniers – they couldn’t pass high school chemistry. Hotter air = even hotter seas as they absorb most of the heat, hotter water = hotter air above it that holds more water = hurricanes with stronger winds carrying more rain. It ain’t rocket science, but it’s still beyond the comprehension of brainwashed conservatives. We could go past Harvey and Irma all the way to Zelda and they still wouldn’t clue in.

        • NotFitForOffice

          I’m convinced 50% of the US population is to dumb to understand science. My favorite climate change denying quote is “climate has changed throughout the world history”. True. It had. So they’ll except that science I guess but when 99% of scientist say man is having an effect then I guess they’ll just ignore it. They are right though. The climate has changed several times in the last 4.3 billion years, and guess what deniers? It’s lead to 5 mass extinctions. I guess maybe they want another one.

    • Dah

      That Trump had over 500 false statements in his first 100 days is a fabrication, not so. Obviously, Michaud voted for Hillary and for Obama. Hillary lied all over the place about her private email server and jeopardized national security. What did Trump lie about that reaches that level? Trump used some foul language about women. If Michaud had his way, Hillary would have her sexual predator back in the White House, a man who raped women. Obviously, Michaud voted for Obama who was a pathological liar like Hillary. He said, with Obamacare, everybody could keep their doctor. Premiums would go down, etcetera. What has Trump done that rises to that level? He and Hillary lied about Benghazi and let four great Americans die.

      • NotFitForOffice

        Dude. You hit EVERY Fox News taking point. Literally every one. Please for the love of God form your own opinions. Not those of any given “news” organization. The e mail crap was a scam from the right on voters. She was not the first to have a private e mail server. Donald Rumsfeld had one and he was the secretary of defense. Haha. There were others. Hilary sucks, no one will deny that but this bafoon in office doesn’t even understand the 3 separate branches of government and why they are needed: checks and balances. Saying you can “keep your doctor” is pathological lying? You do understand what “pathological” means right? Did Obama lie about crowd sizes? Did he lie about Mexico paying for a wall then asked the American tax payers to pay for it? Did Obama defend neo nazis? Did Obama’s children hold private meetings with Russians then lie bout it until they were caught red handed? Did Obama say he’d pull us out of Iraq then not do it? Did Obama run the secret service out of their annual budget in 6 months? Did Obama say he has no dealings with russia when now we know theres a planned trump tower in Moscow? I could go on and on. Please dude, learn what “pathological” means. You’re obviously one of those 30%’s who’d still support him if he actually did “shoot someone in the street”. Grow up. Oh dear lord.