Former Fort Hays State president a finalist for W.Va. university job

The former president of Fort Hays State University is a finalist for a similar position at a West Virginia university.

Fairmont State University, located 90 miles south of Pittsburgh, Pa., announced that Dr. Mirta M. Martin was one of five finalists for the position and will interview on campus later this month.

Other finalists are:

• Rocco Fucillo, State and Local Community Relations Specialist, West Virginia University

• Dr. Robert Mock, Former President, Johnson and Wales University, Charlotte Campus

• Dr. Robert Glenn, President, Athens State University

• Richard Harvey, Dean of the School of Business Fairmont State University

Martin resigned from FHSU in November. In recent months, Martin also has been a finalists for administrative positions in at universities in Alaska and Louisiana.

In July, Kirchner Group announced Martin had accepted a position at the Alabama-based merchant bank.