FHSU Student Government’s statement on Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals

Fort Hays State University Student Government Association

Sept. 5, 2017

The Trump Administration’s announcement to rescind the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program implemented by the Obama Administration impacts not only hundreds of thousands around the United States but individuals on the Fort Hays State University campus and the Hays community. Out of 32 institutions within the Kansas Board of Regents system, Fort Hays State University is the home and source of education for one of the largest populations of DACA students. As an Executive Staff, we acknowledge this as a threat to the livelihood and education of the very people that we take pride in representing. We will continue to provide any support or assistance that any DACA student or individual affected by this decision may need.

Now, and throughout this six month period, we ask that you contact your representatives and urge them to enact legislation that will protect dreamers. The Senators for the State of Kansas are Pat Roberts (202.224.477) and Jerry Moran (202.224.6521). The Representatives are Roger Marshall (202.225.2715), Lynn Jenkins (202.225.6601), Kevin Yoder (202.225.2865) and Ron Estes (202.225.6216). On campus resources include International Student Services (785.628.4176) and the Kelly Center (785.628.4401). You can also contact the Student Government Association, located in the basement of the Memorial Union, at 785.628.5311 with any questions or concerns or if you need a safe space to be. Please, let us know how we can help.

The Fort Hays State University community consists of students, faculty and staff from all around the world. Despite our differences we are united in this institution that we call home. Regardless of your citizenship status, race, ethnicity or migratory status we stand with you. The next six months might be filled with uncertainty and frustration but you will not go through them alone. Together, our voices will be louder, our actions will be stronger, and our community will be more united. This is your home, you belong here.

You are valued and valid members of the Tiger family.

Emily Brandt

Student Body President

erbrandt.se@fhsu.edu

Brent Hirsch

Student Body Vice President

bjhirsch.se@fhsu.edu

Kathy Hernandez

Community Relations Director

kghernandezbarahona.se@fhsu.edu

Carlie Snethen

Administrative Assistant

cdsnethen.se@fhsu.edu

Nicholas Glassman

Treasurer

niglassman.se@fhsu.edu

Kayelani Kirschbaum

Legislative Affairs Director

krkirschbaum.se@fhsu.edu