Ellis County Sheriff’s activity log Aug. 31 – Sept. 5

Aug. 31

Criminal Transport, El Dorado, 6:31 a.m.

Theft, 2000 block East 8th Street, Hays, 9:02 a.m.

Warrant Service, 600 block Canterbury Drive, Hays, 11:37 a.m.

Criminal Transport, Wakeeney, 1:47 p.m.

Criminal Transport, Rooks County, 3:27 p.m.

Out of County Civil Transport, Ellis County/Rooks County Line, 5:52 p.m.

Motor vehicle Accident, 1500 block Antonino Road, Hays, 7:25 p.m.

Civil Transport, Hays, 8:00 p.m.

Miscellaneous Investigation, Hays, 6:15 p.m.

Driving Under the Influence, 800 block 220th Avenue, Antonino, 10:15 p.m.

Out of County Criminal Transport, Larned, 7:22 a.m.

Theft of Vehicle, 900 block Catharine Road, Hays, Aug. 31, 4:00 p.m. > Sept. 1, 8:30 a.m.

Sept. 1

Warrant Service, Jail, 100 block West 12th Street, Hays, 2:09 p.m.

Mentally Ill Person, 1000 block 250th Avenue, Hays, 11:56 p.m.

Sept. 2

Mentally Ill Person, 1000 block 250th Avenue, Hays, 2:13 a.m.

Warrant Service, Outside Agency, 100 block West 12th Street, Hays, 6:05 a.m.

Animal Call, 2400 block East 7th Street, Ellis County, 10:05 a.m.

Cattle Out, 1700 block Munjor Road, Hays, 12:51 p.m.

Civil Transport, 1800 block East 27th Street, Hays, 1:47 p.m.

Harassment, 900 block Catharine Road, Hays, 6:00 p.m.

Driving While Suspended/Revoked, 900 block Highway 40, Ellis, 7:05 p.m.

Cattle Out, 1300 block 310th Avenue, Victoria, 7:42 p.m.

Out of County Civil Transport, 9:25 p.m. > 9:41 p.m.

Sept. 3

Warrant Service, Jail, 100 block West 12th Street, Hays, 2:54 p.m.

Sept. 4

Miscellaneous Investigation, 800 block Main Street, Hays, 2:12 a.m.

Driving Under the Influence, 200 block Washington Street, Ellis, 3:10 a.m.

Domestic Disturbance, 890 block Moscow Street, Munjor, 4:03 p.m.

Warrant Service, Jail, 100 block West 12th Street, Hays, 7:19 p.m.

Sept. 5

Out of County Criminal Transport, Dodge City, 10:12 a.m.

Littering, 900 block 370th Avenue, Victoria, Aug. 22, 8:00 a.m. > Sept. 5, 10:55 a.m.

Cattle Out, Rural Ellis County, 1:15 p.m.

Cattle Out, 2600 block 140th Avenue, 2:56 p.m.

Cattle Out, 1700 block 230th Avenue, 7:09 p.m.

Drug Offenses, Hays, 8:40 p.m.

Burglary/business, 5500 block Vine Street, 5:00 p.m. > Sept. 6, 2:03 a.m.

Sept. 6

Towed Vehicle, 1500 block Buckeye Road, 12:44 a.m.

Mentally Ill Person, 1600 block Yocemento Avenue, 3:09 a.m.