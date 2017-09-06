🎥 Commissioners to discuss city’s role in increasing sales tax revenue, possible convention center

By BECKY KISER

Hays Post

Thursday’s agenda for the Hays city commission work session includes a discussion of what the city’s role should be in helping to increase sales tax receipts.

The city’s General Fund is financed exclusively by sales tax revenues, helping keep down the mill levy. Hays is the only city in Kansas to finance its General Fund this way.

Commissioners will also discuss whether to assist in pursuing a convention center in Hays. Both topics were suggested by Commissioner Henry Schwaller during the Aug. 10 regular meeting.

“What can we do to grow our sales tax?” Schwaller asked his fellow commissioners.

“What role would the city commission like to play as a catalyst to increase retail development? We’d all like another grocery store. We’d all like other places to shop. What role could we play in that with our economic development policy?”

Schwaller asked another question related to economic development.

“Would we like to take another attempt to have a developer build a convention center? These are things, that if we were able to do them successfully, would create more traffic to Hays and more revenue.”

“I second that,” Commissioner Sandy Jacobs commented quickly.

“I do, too,” said Mayor Shaun Musil, adding that he has a concern about economic development. “We (commissioners) have been pretty loud about it that we’re not happy with what’s going on. I think we need to be part of it, if we can be.

“A lot of people don’t think a convention center is important, but there are others who think it would be very important. I’d like us to explore every avenue possible. I don’t think the city should every own it,” Musil emphasized. “I think it would be a big plus for our community.”

No specific options for a convention center have been identified at this time, according to Assistant Hays City Manager Jacob Wood.

“It’s something the city has talked about for a long time and there have been proposals on the table in the past,” Wood said during a Tuesday news conference. “There’s nothing in the works right now, but it seems like the commission may be interested in doing something down the road.”

The former Ambassador Hotel and Conference Center, 3603 Vine, closed Dec. 1, 2015. The facility hosted a number of small conventions in Hays over the years while it was a Ramada property and as a Holiday Inn Holidome. The structure has been demolished and debris is currently being removed from the site.

Other agenda items for the Sept. 7 work session include discussions of the employee 2018 pay plan and job classification and a sewer cleaning bid. The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. in Hays City Hall, 1507 Main.