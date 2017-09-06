Hays Post

🎥 Commissioners to discuss city’s role in increasing sales tax revenue, possible convention center

by

City commissioners will discuss options for increasing sales tax revenues and a possible convention center Thursday.

By BECKY KISER
Thursday’s agenda for the Hays city commission work session includes a discussion of what the city’s role should be in helping to increase sales tax receipts.

The city’s General Fund is financed exclusively by sales tax revenues, helping keep down the mill levy. Hays is the only city in Kansas to finance its General Fund this way.

Commissioners will also discuss whether to assist in pursuing a convention center in Hays. Both topics were suggested by Commissioner Henry Schwaller during the Aug. 10 regular meeting.

“What can we do to grow our sales tax?” Schwaller asked his fellow commissioners.

“What role would the city commission like to play as a catalyst to increase retail development? We’d all like another grocery store. We’d all like other places to shop. What role could we play in that with our economic development policy?”

Schwaller asked another question related to economic development.

“Would we like to take another attempt to have a developer build a convention center? These are things, that if we were able to do them successfully, would create more traffic to Hays and more revenue.”

“I second that,” Commissioner Sandy Jacobs commented quickly.

“I do, too,” said Mayor Shaun Musil, adding that he has a concern about economic development. “We (commissioners) have been pretty loud about it that we’re not happy with what’s going on. I think we need to  be part of it, if we can be.

“A lot of people don’t think a convention center is important, but there are others who think it would be very important. I’d like us to explore every avenue possible. I don’t think the city should every own it,” Musil emphasized. “I think it would be a big plus for our community.”

No specific options for a convention center have been identified at this time, according to Assistant Hays City Manager Jacob Wood.

“It’s something the city has talked about for a long time and there have been proposals on the table in the past,” Wood said during a Tuesday news conference. “There’s nothing in the works right now, but it seems like the commission may be interested in doing something down the road.”

The former Ambassador Hotel and Conference Center, 3603 Vine, closed Dec. 1, 2015. The facility hosted a number of small conventions in Hays over the years while it was a Ramada property and as a Holiday Inn Holidome.  The structure has been demolished and debris is currently being removed from the site.

Other agenda items for the Sept. 7 work session include discussions of the employee 2018 pay plan and job classification and a sewer cleaning bid. The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. in Hays City Hall, 1507 Main.

  • Archie Bunker

    Schwaller needs to forget that convention center. Where are all these people coming from. Little brain with big ideals. Another building that is going to cost taxpayers money. Knowing Schwaller he will pull sale tax out of the ground. I would like to see another groc store like food for less or anything that is cheaper then we have now. But no one wants to come to Hays the price on ground will run them off.

  • GB1978

    If you’re wanting a convention center I suggest checking the Holtus Events Center in York, Nebraska…it is a beautiful facility…located between Grand Island & Lincoln in a town of 6,000…they make it work…why do we always have to use the University facilities?

  • Mostly_Harmless

    Exactly what does Hays offer that would make a convention center a viable property? If it was such a good idea, then why hasn’t someone from outside the community approached the city about building one? Many convention centers are in communities that offer a multitude of activities and events for the visitors to partake of outside of their reason to attend. Maybe they can spend their time at the Hay Aquatic Park, that magnet attraction that is bringing the masses in from all over the region. (Assuming we will have water to fill it.) If they visit in winter they could always ice skate on Big Creek.

    City should focus on improving the quality of life for its citizens, (something more tangible than bike lanes). Currently we are in initial phases of building a multi-million dollar sewage treatment facility. If we have excess money to throw towards a convention center, redirect it towards that, a quicker reduction in fees on that will make your taxpayers happier.

    Archie Bunker has a good point about another grocery store. I would also like to see something like an Old Chicago or Buffalo Wild Wings. If locations such as Liberal (building new OC) and Garden City (OC & BWW) can bring them in maybe the city leaders should visit with their counterparts in those location and see what they are doing that successfully brings in new businesses. Garden City not only has a Menards, Target, and a Sam’s Club, they have more than 20 new businesses in a shopping district on the east side. Our local record is mediocre at best in marketing the community to new or outside business. The more new places for local and area people to shop means greater amounts of sales tax can be collected.