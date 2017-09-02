Kansas lawman worked for years despite domestic conviction

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A former police officer who worked for two decades in law enforcement in Kansas did so despite a 1995 conviction for domestic violence that should have disqualified him from wearing a badge.

State law prohibits a person with a domestic violence conviction from working in law enforcement. But questions linger as to how Michael A. Stone managed to remain employed for so long.

The Kansas Commission on Peace Officers Standards and Training on Tuesday revoked Stone’s law enforcement certification. His last day on the job as an officer with the Marion Police Department was Aug. 5.

Stone had previously worked as a corrections officer at the El Dorado Correctional Facility, as a Butler County Sheriff’s Office deputy and as police chief in Florence.