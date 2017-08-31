Mo. man gets probation after May high-speed chase in Ellis County

By JONATHAN ZWEYGARDT

Hays Post

A Missouri man was sentenced to more than a year of probation Thursday for leading Ellis County law enforcement on a chase earlier this year and will be headed back to Missouri to face more charges.

Twenty-one year-old Zachery Franklin Vaughan was sentenced to 13 months of probation on two counts of felony fleeing and eluding law enforcement in Ellis County District Court on Thursday.

In May, Vaughan led law enforcement officials on a high-speed chase that ended in Palco after he stopped at a residence in northern Ellis County and asked to brush his teeth. The homeowner denied the man access to his home and called law enforcement suspecting something suspicious. When law enforcement personnel came in contact with Vaughan’s car, he fled, leading them on a chase.

Vaughan also is accused of stealing a car in Kansas City and a license plate and purse in Minneapolis before reaching Ellis County.

Vaughan is facing two felony charges in Greene County, Mo., and waived extradition Thursday, allowing Missouri officials to take him back to Missouri to face those charges. He remains in the Ellis County jail pending extradition.

According to the Greene County Prosecutor’s office, he faces charges for tampering with a vehicle and resisting arrest.