🎥 College students explore downtown during March to Main

By CRISTINA JANNEY

Hays Post

A crowd of students streamed down Eighth Street to Main Thursday night as part of the March t0 Main event sponsored by Downtown Hays Development Corporation and the Hays Convention and Visitor’s Bureau.

March to Main was formerly known as Core2Campus. Gella’s Dinner and Lb. Brewing Co. provided boxed dinners for the first 500 students from Fort Hays State University, NCK Tech and Hays Academy of Hair Design. Major sponsors also included Hays Academy of Hair Design, G&L Tire and Automotive, Main Street Gym and Fitness and Taco Shop. The event will also featured live music from the band Purair.

Sponsors provided $3,000 in prizes, including a $200 cash grand prize. Each of the top prizes were awarded to those who found hidden bricks downtown. The grand prize gold brick was found by Sierra Eichman. The NCK brick was found by Ivy and Roger Agnew. The FHSU brick was found by Bryant Karlin and Jacob Alexander. The Academy of Hair Design brick was found by Cierra Cheyanne.

Sara Bloom, executive director of DHDC, said she was pleased with the turn out and thankful for the good weather. Bloom estimated more than 500 students participated.

“Tonight is just to welcome the students to Hays. We are excited they have chosen Hays as their secondary education home. We want to make sure that they are recognized for coming to Hays, and we make them feel part of the community right off the bat.

“We know retention at these universities is important, and the more the community is involved, the more students we’ll keep.”

The event allows retailers to reach out to students and show them what they have to offer.

“The universities play a huge part in our community, and the retailers realize that,” Bloom said. “When the students come into their businesses, they want to welcome them, thank them and encourage them to come back with their families and friends and really just get connected.”

Leland Olive of Couture For Men and Women said the event allows his business to show the students what the store has to offer.

“One reason we do this is a lot of freshman don’t have cars,” he said. “They can walk downtown and shop for clothing, go out to eat and experience the arts.”

Olive said he thought the event is good for retailers.

“A lot of students have not been here yet, and now they know they can bring their parents downtown shopping,” he said.

Hays First United Methodist Church packed up and headed downtown to offer students water and snacks Thursday night.

“Fort Hays State University has a continuing tradition in Hays. Throughout the year, anytime we have the opportunity to meet kids, especially new ones, we want to do that,” Mike Rose, senior pastor, said.

The students said they appreciated the chance to eat, win prizes and check out downtown.

“It is super cool,” said Leha Tebow, a Hays Academy of Hair Design student. “There are a lot of shops, and everything you need here. … It is great that they put this on so we can get acquainted with everything.”

Allison Keith, FHSU sophomore, said she hadn’t been downtown much in her first year and wanted to see what it had to offer.

Friend Sarah Baird, also a FHSU sophomore, said the prizes were definitely a draw.

“Cash is always good,” she said. “I think the event is good. I don’t have to sit at home.”