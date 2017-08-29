Hays Post

Unions threaten to sue district over health insurance

By CRISTINA JANNEY

The Hays USD 489 school board was set to vote on a change in its health care provider Monday night but was stopped when it received a letter an hour and half before the meeting from the teachers’ and custodians’ unions.

In the letter, the leaders of both organizations said they were ready to take legal action if the district changed its health care provider from a state plan that is administered by Blue Cross Blue Shield.

The district was hoping to leave the state plan for Aetna, which the board and administrators said would give the district more flexibility and bargaining power in the long term and save the district anywhere from tens of thousands to hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Blue Cross Blue Shield has raised the premiums for the district by about $1.4 million in the last two years.

The Aetna policy would have increased deductibles, but reduced overall out-of-pocket expenses. Board member Lance Bickle argued the Aetna plan would not only save the district money, but it had better benefits.

Aetna also covers more providers in the area than Blue Cross Blue Shield.

The stumbling block was wording in the custodian union’s contract that stipulates the district must provide insurance through the state’s plan. Twenty-eight district employees are in the custodian’s union.

“Twenty-eight of them are holding the district  hostage and not allowing us to make a decision on this, and I just want to make sure that is brought up publicly,” Bickle said.

Bickle said he was very frustrated.

“Anytime you go and make a big decision like this, there is always the unknown,” he said. “For lack of a better term, people are scared. Anytime you talk about salary, anytime you talk about benefits, those are huge things for people. Having that said, I don’t think anyone on the board or anyone who was on the committees took any of that lightly.”

Having the state plan handcuffs, the district, Bickle said. The state plan does not provide claims history, which means it is difficult to get insurance bids from other companies. He said the board was trying to save money that could be diverted to salary increases and other programs.

Board member Josh Waddell said he did not understand why the union would not switch plans.

“There is nobody on this board that does not want to provide the best benefits we can afford,” he said. “Afford being a key word.”

Waddell agreed with Bickle the Aetna plan has better benefits and it would benefit the taxpayers and school district.

“I fail to see why there is this push,” he said. “If you tell the me the only reason is we just don’t know what it will be to change from Blue Cross Blue Shield, that to me does not come close to all the positives that are associated. …

“To me there is union leadership that is not doing what is on the halo of this letter, which is ‘making public schools great for every child.’ In fact, it seems to push this and to take it down a path with some strong arming leverage. It is actually counterproductive to the betterment of the school district. I am not going to hide my frustration with what is transpiring right now.”

Board member Mandy Fox said she was unsettled the unions decided to provide the letter right before the meeting at which the vote was to be taken, when the district had been talking about the change and conducting meetings on the issue for months.

The board took no action on the insurance plan. The district plans to discuss the issue further with administrators and its attorney.

  • Why union?

    A union with 28 people? Why is the district even using a union that small. You really don’t think you couldn’t find 28 custodians in Hays? Not saying anyone could do it, just the opposite. It’s a good job to have and I’d have to think that there are individuals out there who could fill the role. It’s obviously has benefits and must be full-time. Unions have died across this country and to be held hostage with one so small, there is no reason to even have this one.

    • John D

      Agreed, I would assume the union just sealed their fate on this one.

    • Not that easy

      No employer “uses” a union. Federal law (the National Labor Relations Act) allows any group of any employees the right to form or join a union, without repercussions from an employer. The district couldn’t terminate the under-contract custodians without facing a massive lawsuit (which they would readily lose).

      That said, I happen to agree, unions are largely a relic of the past.

  • BigBrother

    Rather then speculating, interview the union reps to find out their side.

    • John D

      There is no reason to speculate, it’s in Black and White. The SEIU and the KNEA waited until the last minute to drop this “little” piece on information rather than acting like adults and sitting down to talk with people. They wonder why NOBODY likes or trusts unions.

      • Parent

        Maybe it’s the other way around. Sounds like the district was ready to vote and switch that night. The district should be the ones to visit with the employees and unions first.

  • Unions Thing of the Past

    And Unions wonder why the public doesn’t like them.

    • Voter

      The unions are there to protect the employees. I see nothing wrong. Before a multimillion dollar decision is made…….by SIX board members, maybe, just maybe talk to the hundreds of employees first.

      • John D

        Ummm, maybe you should be more informed. They have been talking to them since at least February of this year going as far as to offer meetings for all staff to attend to get informed about what is being looked at. Not another district on the planet does that. They went above and beyond.

  • USD 489 spouse

    Did the board call BCBS and at least take 5 minutes to discuss pricing? If BCBS realizes they stand to lose this large of a contract, they might adjust pricing or offer options.

    Did the board take a poll of USD 489 employees to see if they want BCBS or Aetna?? FORCING one insurance company on them when the majority don’t want that company isn’t logical. Benefits go along with salary and that’s why people have jobs and apply for a positon. If the pay and benefits stink, people start job hunting again.

    In years past, I think 489 offered two plans simultaneously. One with BCBS and one with Coventry insurance. Maybe have two options with one covered and one an extra expense?

    Maybe Aetna saves the district money, but if the employees have higher deductibles, less coverage, and more out of pocket expenses, then it’s just giving the employees the shaft. The board ‘says’ this would free up more money for salaries, but we all know that’s just hearsay without something in writing saying those savings goes to the employees.

    Do the medical places in town that accept BCBS also accept Aetna? I’m curious if some places do not. I’m not worried about statewide or nationwide since most USD 489 employees will see dr’s in Hays. It’s like the dental insurance 489 offers, but few places in Hays accept it.

    How is Aetna pricing for a family of 4 compared to BCBS for a family of 4? Maybe single person coverage is lower, but most USD 489 employees are married or have kids and pay out of their own pocket to cover those additional people. If those prices are in fact higher, than changing really doesn’t help 489 employees.

    Did anyone read the news the other day how Aetna sent out mailings to it’s customers in regards to their HIV status with that information viewable from the EXTERIOR of the envelope! I think some fact checking on customer satisfaction with Aetna should take place. Looking at a spreadsheet with numbers comparing BCBS to Aetna is one thing. Call some people in Hays that have Aetna and see what they say about coverage, prices, etc.

  • Dictionary

    Extortion = “the practice of obtaining something through force or threats.”

    • Fair is fair

      So, it also sounds the same when the board, made up of a few people, were willing to cut bait instantly for cheaper insurance affecting hundreds of employees without asking how the employees felt. Most of the employees are paying out of their own pocket to cover their families. They have the right to be consulted.

  • 2 sides to the story

    Yes, there are always 2 sides to the story. This article brings one side’s perspective, and an inaccurate and slanted one, at that! Could it be that the unions were led to believe that the board was not ready to take action on this yet? Could it be that by state law, the board MUST bargain health insurance benefits and networks? Could it be that a special board meeting was called and this action item was placed on the agenda with a very short notice? Could it be there was a reason why the board received this letter at the last minute? There are MANY factors here that the public is not aware of. Let’s quit slamming YOUR teachers and YOUR custodians for wanting to go through the correct, legal procedure for this change to occur and quit speculating without having all of the correct information!