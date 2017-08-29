SHPTV hires former Hays resident as General Manager/CEO

SHPTV

BUNKER HILL – Smoky Hills Public Television, serving central and western Kansas, announced today that Dawn J. Gabel has joined as its new General Manager and Chief Executive Officer. Michael Quade, who served the organization in that capacity since 2011 has taken a position with the Hoisington school system.

Gabel, a former Hays resident, comes back to central Kansas from the Kansas City metro area where she was the Chief Executive Officer of the National Agricultural Center and Hall of Fame. While with the NACHoF, Gabel lead the education center and historical museum to reopen after being closed in 2014.

Gabel is committed to applying her leadership experience to continue the growth and operational excellence of the organization’s four stations, Bunker Hill, Lakin, Brewster and Dodge City.

“I am excited to explore new opportunities for public programming in Kansas,” said Gabel. “The children and families of the state give their trust to public television to be a quality source of education and entertainment, and SHPTV has been there for them for 35 years. I look forward to preparing the station to provide the highest quality programming for Kansas into the future.”

Gabel started her career out of university at SHPTV as the membership coordinator. She then moved up to public information director, and eventually served as the development director. She served the station into the late 90s. Before joining NACHoF, Gabel held leadership positions at Hays Medical Center and American Red Cross Bio Services Central Plains Region.

“My career has been focused on improving the lives of the people of rural Kansas. Whether working with blood drives for the Red Cross or growing the Ag Center, I have looked for the value to add to their lives. I believe in the quality of life that PBS brings to the heart of our state, and It is my pleasure to come back to it and work to give Kansans the highest quality of educational programming.”

Smoky Hills Public Television serves 71 counties in central and western Kansas. It is available on many cable systems and DirecTV and Dish Network, which includes coverage in the Hutchinson and Wichita areas. More information on Smoky Hills Public Television and its programs and projects is available at www.smokyhillstv.org or by calling 800-337-4788.