Schwartz named to vacant Hays school board seat

By CRISTINA JANNEY

Hays Post

The Hays USD 489 school board selected attorney Greg Schwartz to fill a vacant seat on the board at a special meeting Monday night.

Three other candidates threw their hats in the ring for the board seat: Tina Zimmerman, who works in medical billing at Hays Med; Lori Hertel, a marriage and family therapist; and Kevin Daniels, pastor at Hays Christian Church.

Schwartz assumes the position of Sarah Rankin who left the board in June because her family moved out of state. There are a little over two years left on Rankin’s term.

Schwartz served 12 years perviously on the board, but was defeated in his last run for the board two years ago.

He was born and raised in Hays, graduated from Hays High School and has three children in private school in Hays.

Schwartz touted his experience on the board when he was asked about his skills.

“I know more history, how things happened, how things got where they are today,” he said. ” I have never been afraid to ask questions. I have never been afraid to get prepared.”

Board member Mandy Fox asked him why he didn’t run in the general election. Schwartz said he thought about running and his inclination had never been to leave the board.

“I still think there are good things that can be done for the school district,” he said. “I think it is very important. Sometimes we can talk about national politics and national elections, but the school board and the local stuff has the biggest effect.

“The USD 489 budget is the largest budget in the county of all three governing bodies. I would like to invest in that, and I still think I can help out by being involved.”

The board asked Schwartz to explain his thoughts on the differences between an administrator and a board member.

“I think school board members should do what they swore to do when they took their oath of office, and that is be a stewards of the taxpayers’ dollars. The primary role of the school board is to spend money. I think your last budget was $47 million, and that is a lot of money.

“They are also there to see that there are policies and procedures in place. Their job is to set the course of the ship, and the superintendent’s job is to man the ruder and steer it in the right direction.”

In the past, Schwartz said the board has been more involved in the day-to-day operations of the school district because of a lack of direction from the administration. However, Schwartz said he thought that had changed over the years.

“It is my understanding that the current superintendent is leaps and bounds above where things have been in the past. it obviously helps out a lot and makes the school board members’ lives a lot easier,” he said.

Board member Josh Waddell asked Schwartz to talk about the fact that his children attend private school.

Schwartz noted the law does not require board members to have children attending USD 489 schools.

“Hays High is my alma mater, and will be forever. When my kids graduate, I still care about it,” he said. “I have seen a lot of board members come and go off this board. Everybody cares about their children and that should be expected. But once their kids are gone, they don’t have as much passion for the school district. I don’t think that is the right thing for the district.”

There is no hidden agenda, he said.

Schwartz said he had to make some difficult decision during his last few years on the board concerning workman’s comp and busing that saved the district hundreds of thousands of dollars that was put back into salaries and programs.

He admitted that he was blunt to a fault and did not sugar coat his responses.

During deliberations, Waddell said he appreciated Schwartz’s experience and his willingness to take hard stances on the issues. He nominated Schwartz for the vacant seat.

Despite his nomination, Waddell said he had concerns about Schwartz’s lack of compassion and sensitivity in his past board work.

“I do not want to see us go backward and increase animosity,” Waddell said. “We need to mend fences where some were broken.”

Board member Paul Adams said he the district needs to move forward with the new Kansas Can accreditation standards. He thought Daniels or Hertel would be the best candidates for the position as the school district moves forward with meeting the emotional needs of students and working on kindergarten readiness. He eventually nominated Daniels.

Luke Oborny noted he had heard good things from the community about Daniels and his work on the home and school group. He was concerned the community might have trust issues with Schwartz. He said he did not think he fit with the image and environment the board has created in the last few years.

A vote was called on Schwartz’s nomination, the board selected him on a 4-2 vote with Adams and Oborny voting against.