Schwartz named to vacant Hays school board seat

28 Comments

By CRISTINA JANNEY

Greg Schwartz

The Hays USD 489 school board selected attorney Greg Schwartz to fill a vacant seat on the board at a special meeting Monday night.

Three other candidates threw their hats in the ring for the board seat: Tina Zimmerman, who works in medical billing at Hays Med; Lori Hertel, a marriage and family therapist; and Kevin Daniels, pastor at Hays Christian Church.

Schwartz assumes the position of Sarah Rankin who left the board in June because her family moved out of state. There are a little over two years left on Rankin’s term.

Schwartz served 12 years perviously on the board, but was defeated in his last run for the board two years ago.

He was born and raised in Hays, graduated from Hays High School and has three children in private school in Hays.

Schwartz touted his experience on the board when he was asked about his skills.

“I know more history, how things happened, how things got where they are today,” he said. ” I have never been afraid to ask questions. I have never been afraid to get prepared.”

Board member Mandy Fox asked him why he didn’t run in the general election. Schwartz said he thought about running and his inclination had never been to leave the board.

“I still think there are good things that can be done for the school district,” he said. “I think it is very important. Sometimes we can talk about national politics and national elections, but the school board and the local stuff has the biggest effect.

“The USD 489 budget is the largest budget in the county of all three governing bodies. I would like to invest in that, and I still think I can help out by being involved.”

The board asked Schwartz to explain his thoughts on the differences between an administrator and a board member.

“I think school board members should do what they swore to do when they took their oath of office, and that is be a stewards of the taxpayers’ dollars. The primary role of the school board is to spend money. I think your last budget was $47 million, and that is a lot of money.

“They are also there to see that there are policies and procedures in place. Their job is to set the course of the ship, and the superintendent’s job is to man the ruder and steer it in the right direction.”

In the past, Schwartz said the board has been more involved in the day-to-day operations of the school district because of a lack of direction from the administration. However, Schwartz said he thought that had changed over the years.

“It is my understanding that the current superintendent is leaps and bounds above where things have been in the past. it obviously helps out a lot and makes the school board members’ lives a lot easier,” he said.

Board member Josh Waddell asked Schwartz to talk about the fact that his children attend private school.

Schwartz noted the law does not require board members to have children attending USD 489 schools.

“Hays High is my alma mater, and will be forever. When my kids graduate, I still care about it,” he said. “I have seen a lot of board members come and go off this board. Everybody cares about their children and that should be expected. But once their kids are gone, they don’t have as much passion for the school district. I don’t think that is the right thing for the district.”

There is no hidden agenda, he said.

Schwartz said he had to make some difficult decision during his last few years on the board concerning workman’s comp and busing that saved the district hundreds of thousands of dollars that was put back into salaries and programs.

He admitted that he was blunt to a fault and did not sugar coat his responses.

During deliberations, Waddell said he appreciated Schwartz’s experience and his willingness to take hard stances on the issues. He nominated Schwartz for the vacant seat.

Despite his nomination, Waddell said he had concerns about Schwartz’s lack of compassion and sensitivity in his past board work.

“I do not want to see us go backward and increase animosity,” Waddell said.  “We need to mend fences where some were broken.”

Board member Paul Adams  said he the district needs to move forward with the new Kansas Can accreditation standards. He thought Daniels or Hertel would be the best candidates for the position as the school district moves forward with meeting the emotional needs of students and working on kindergarten readiness. He eventually nominated Daniels.

Luke Oborny noted he had heard good things from the community about Daniels and his work on the home and school group. He was concerned the community might have trust issues with Schwartz. He said he did not think he fit with the image and environment the board has created in the last few years.

A vote was called on Schwartz’s nomination, the board selected him on a 4-2 vote with Adams and Oborny voting against.

  • Archie Bunker

    Glad to see Schwartz in there maybe he can straighten everybody out again. School board thinks money grows on trees. Good luck Greg.

    • I can read

      Read the article. Schwartz said “The primary role of the school board is to spend money”.

      • John D

        I think that was taken out of context. The boards job is the spend the tax payers money in a fiscally responsible manner.

  • citizen

    Greg is a great voice of reason for the board. He always considers the big picture. Glad he is back.

    • History Repeat

      Schwartz only talk though. If you look back over this previous BOE tenure, he will run his mouth about and issue but when it come down to the vote he will chicken out and say “I didn’t vote for that”.

  • BigBrother

    Excellent choice

    • Bad Choice

      Yeah, that’s what we need more of – Arrogant Lawyers running their big mouths.

      • John D

        Better than the current Lawyer they have on the board who obviously missed a big piece of the contract and basically screwed the district over on the health insurance.

        • Resident

          The district isn’t screwed over. Most employees in Ellis county would choose BCBS over any other.

          • Savings

            Perhaps we can move all city and county employees to Aetna as well?

  • Concerned

    Why would the school board select Schwartz?? This is another reason the people don’t trust or have little respect for the school board.

    • John D

      Maybe because he was the only one out of 4 people that applied that has any clue about school district matters? Maybe because this is a two year position and it takes at least that to even get up to speed? Maybe because he actually stands up for what is right? I mean the list goes on and on so just pick one.

      • Concerned

        The school board is to represent the people and USD 489. The people voted Schwartz out last election. When Hays post interviewed the 4 candidates Greg Schwartz was unavailable to do an interview. Is the someone we want on the school board??

        • John D

          LOL, so because he happened to be unavailable for an interview that means he shouldn’t be considered? If that were the case then throw out city and county commissioners that happened to be unavailable for an interview. Not really fair to disqualify someone just because they may not have been available to do an interview before it went to print.

      • Bad call

        He may be well qualified, but if the public voted him out, and doesn’t trust him, how does that bode for getting the bond passed? Installing someone the public has little confidence in makes no
        sense. I’m not disputing his qualifications, but he is damaged goods in the eyes of many.

  • Unbelievable

    Well, that just sealed the fate of the bond. This is a slap in the face to the citizens who voted him out.

    • John D

      Yes cause they should have voted in the person that said “I just applied because nobody else did” or better yet how about the gentleman who’s strong suit was he was good at writing and social media…..yep there were tons of good candidates other than him. NOT

      • 489 down the tube

        Wouldn’t know…Hays Post only posted Schwartz propaganda.

        • John D

          No offense, but rather than just posting nonsense wouldn’t it make sense to actually watch the meeting and be educated before posting what you did? What purpose does your comment serve?

          • 489 down the tube

            Read the article, no mention of other people’s reasons for putting in an application. This isn’t a dig on Schwartz but a dig on Hays Post and how have always propped up Schwartz though this whole thing.

          • John D

            Fair enough, I apologize as I was not meaning to “call you” I misunderstood what you were referring to. Thanks

  • Voter

    How soon can we vote Schwartz out, AGAIN?

  • Resident

    What should have happened was Rankin leave before the deadline so the PEOPLE could vote for her replacement. She chose to stay to as long as possible, past the deadline, which then allows the school board to vote in the replacement.

    • Stuck with Scum

      I agree, she should have stepped down as soon as she knew that she was leaving to allow us, the voters, to decide who we wanted.

      • John D

        Well instead of blaming the board why not blame Rankin…This was brought up by the board that if she did not resign before the date needed the board would have to decide.

  • Hays Parent

    YeeHaw! Welcome to the Schwartz Reality Show, version 2! Kudos to Oborny and Adams for at least trying to have a voice…. When are all the other terms up? Can we vote out the Schwartz (again), Bickle and Waddell ‘band of brothers’ team with one election? That would be great.

  • history repeating

    Great… now we’ve appointed Trump Jr. to the school board.

  • Opinion

    There sure is more opinions out there than applicants. These people are putting themselves up for scrutiny for a unpaid position. If you want change you should step up and try and not just complain about the people trying to make a difference.

    Thank you