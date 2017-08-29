O’Loughlin PTA takes different approach with No Fuss Fundraiser

By CRISTINA JANNEY

Hays Post

O’Loughlin Elementary School has added another donation option for its students’ families dubbed the “No Fuss Fundraiser.”

The school just kicked off its annual traditional fall fundraiser, during which students typically sold items such as wrapping paper and cookie dough.

But O’Loughlin’s PTA last year had heard from parents who said they did not have the time to do the school fundraiser. Some parents said they were busy with fundraisers for other organizations.

“All of our neighbors have children,” said Hayley Bieker, PTA co-chairwoman. “Who is going to buy something from someone else’s kid?”

The PTA sought to find a way for families to donate to the school without having to buy or sell anything.

The PTA developed a donation option. Bieker said the PTA wanted to make the wording of the flyer honest but lighthearted. The below flyer went home in students’ backpacks.

Some students and their families still prefer to participate in the traditional fundraiser, and the kids enjoy the incentives they can earn from selling products, Bieker said. Participation in the No Fuss Fundraiser also allows children to participate in the school’s incentive event, which is a BMX stunt show.

About 40 to 60 percent of the money from the traditional fundraiser goes back to the school’s PTA, but the PTA keeps 100 percent of the proceeds from the No Fuss Fundraiser.

The PTA has used money from fundraisers to purchase books, software, PE equipment and special chairs for Autistic students. The O’Loughlin PTA provides money for annual events, including the playground cleanup, the Fun to Read event and end-of-the year fun night.

Teachers can also apply for funds through the school year for other projects and classroom needs.

The PTA hopes to raise as much money as it did last year from its traditional fundraiser. Any additional funds from the No Fuss Fundraiser will be icing on the cake, Bieker said.

Students have until Sept. 6 to return their traditional fundraising forms as well as their No Fuss Fundraiser forms.