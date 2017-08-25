Ellis County Sheriff’s activity log Aug. 24

August 24
Motor Vehicle Accident, 2500 block Highway 40, Ellis County, 10:37 a.m.
Welfare Check, 1000 block Country Club Drive, Hays, 11:26 a.m. > 12:23 p.m.
Criminal Damage to Property, 100 block West 12th Street, Hays, 4:06 p.m.
Motor Vehicle Accident, Personal Injury, 900 block 270th Avenue, Hays, 4:10 p.m.
Civil Dispute, 1500 block West 27th Street, Ellis County, 4:20 p.m.
Motor Vehicle Accident with a deer, Ellis County, 9:28 p.m.
August 25
Stray Livestock, 1800 block Toulon Avenue, Hays, 2:46 a.m.