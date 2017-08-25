City of Hays promotes Rohr, Braun, and Deines

CITY OF HAYS

City Manager Toby Dougherty announces the appointments of Jesse Rohr as the Director of Public Works, John Braun as the City’s Project Manager, and Curtis Deines as the Planning, Inspection, and Enforcement Superintendent . All promotions will take effect August 27, 2017.

Jesse Rohr has been with the City of Hays since 2001 and most recently served as the Planning, Inspection, and Enforcement Superintendent.

Mr. Rohr received a Bachelor of Science degree from Fort Hays State University and is a graduate of KU’s Certified Public Manager program.

In announcing Mr. Rohr’s appointment, City Manager Dougherty stated, “Mr. Rohr’s tenure as the Planning, Inspection, and Enforcement Superintendent has provided him the background, knowledge, and expertise that will serve him well as the next Director of Public Works. He has built a solid relationship throughout the community and is very well respected.”

John Braun will begin his new position as the Project Manager after being employed with the City of Hays for the last seventeen years. Mr. Braun is currently serving as the Interim Director of Public Works.

Mr. Braun received a Bachelor of Science degree from Kansas State University in Mechanical Engineering. Mr. Braun served in the United State Air Force until returning to western Kansas.

In regards to Mr. Braun’s promotion, City Manager Dougherty said, “John has served as the Assistant Director of Public Works since 2003. One of the main focuses in this role was project management. By applying those project management skills city-wide, John will greatly increase the efficiency and effectiveness of all departments.”

Curtis Deines began his career for the City of Hays as a Water Plant Operator before moving over to the Planning, Inspection, and Enforcement Division as an inspector, where he spent a majority of his fifteen years with the City. He currently fills the Inspector II role.

Mr. Deines received a diploma from North Central Kansas Technical College. Curtis is currently serving in his 20th year in the Navy Reserves as Chief Petty Officer.

“Curtis has excelled as a City Inspector. He has facilitated Board of Zoning Appeals and Building Trades Board meetings and, in many instances, he is the first person the public speaks with regarding zoning matters,” stated City Manager Dougherty. “The Planning, Inspection, and Enforcement Superintendent position is the next logical step for him and I am confident he will thrive in the position.”