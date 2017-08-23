Police: Hays man beaten, robbed at Salina motel

SALINA—Law enforcement authorities are investigating an attack on a Hays man at a Salina motel.

Just after 2p.m. Tuesday, four suspects, two men and two women entered the room of a 69-year-old Hays man at the Red Carpet Inn and Suites, 222 E. Diamond Drive, according to Police Captain Paul Forester.

They beat him up and took his 2000 Cadillac Seville. The victim had severe facial lacerations and two black eyes, according to Forrester.

A statewide alert was issues for the stolen, white Seville with Kansas License plate 702-DNV

The suspects also took the victim’s cell phone, wallet and a tablet. The total loss was estimated at $3,500.