NW Kansas counties participating in Child Support Amnesty Day

TOPEKA – The Kansas Department for Children and Families (DCF) is offering a reprieve for Kansans who face prosecution for failure to pay child support, as an opportunity to help them get back on track with their payments.

DCF’s Child Support Services (CCS) has slated Thu., Aug. 24 as Child Support Bench Warrant Amnesty Day statewide to offer parents the chance to begin making payments without facing prosecution. All counties in the state will participate on that day (with the exception of Wichita). The 18th Judicial District, Wichita, will hold its Amnesty Day on Aug. 25.

The Hays office of Sunflower Child Support Services, 205 E. 7th, Suite 400A, will participate from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thu., Aug. 24.

It serves the 15th, 17th, 23rd and 24th Judicial Districts and the counties of Cheyenne, Decatur, Edwards, Ellis, Graham, Gove, Hodgeman, Lane, Logan, Ness, Norton, Osborne, Pawnee, Phillips, Rawlins, Rook, Rush, Sheridan, Sherman, Smith, Trego, Thomas, and Wallace.

Child Support Bench Warrant Amnesty Day highlights the August observation of Child Support Awareness Month, as proclaimed by Governor Sam Brownback. The annual event brings attention to the importance of involving non-custodial parents in the lives of their children.

Parents who have bench warrants on their child support cases involving DCF are invited to report to the below locations around the state to have their warrants lifted. Child Support contractors are available in all communities, and residents can report to their nearest location to make arrangements as well. See a complete list: http://www.dcf.ks.gov/services/CSS/Pages/Contractor-Information.aspx.

By reporting to one of the designated locations and making a payment either of $500 or two months’ worth of support, whichever is the lesser amount, non-custodial parents will have their warrant lifted.

“Amnesty Day provides a way for parents to get back on track with their child support payments and allows Kansas children to receive the support they deserve,” CSS Director Trisha Thomas said.

DCF has offered amnesty in Wichita the past several years, and expanded the offer to the entire state in 2015. Last year, more than 110 bench warrants were cleared statewide, and more than $20,000 was collected towards child support debts owed to the State.

Warrants are typically issued after numerous other collections attempts have been made or in cases where self-employed, non-custodial parents are believed to be avoiding payments and attempting to hide assets. Thomas said approximately 11,500 Kansans failed to make their child support payment during the month of July. Missed child support payments directly affect the children and families of Kansas.

“When non-custodial parents invest in the lives of their children, they are more likely to be invested in their children in other ways,” said DCF Secretary Phyllis Gilmore. “This parental involvement promotes personal responsibility and healthy families.

In addition to Child Support Bench Warrant Amnesty Day, other efforts to collect child support for Kansas families include un 2016, DCF launched a text message campaign to remind parents who failed to make their child support payment during a 45-day period to make payment.

In 2013, Kansas privatized its full-service operation to better assist families and reduce taxpayer costs. Since privatization, child support orders have increased by 4 percent. Currently, CSS provides services to more than 140,000 families across the state of Kansas. Last federal fiscal year, CSS collected more than $204 million for Kansas families and is on target to collect more than $205 million this federal fiscal year.

The agency is also trying to make it easier for those without checking accounts to make payments. DCF has established payment options through Moneygram, Western Union and PayNearMe which provide a host of sites across the state where cash payments can be made.

To learn more about CSS visit www.dcf.ks.gov.