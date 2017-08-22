Hays Post

Hays (KS) News, Opinion, Sports, Video

LETTER: Put your money where your mouth is

by 4 Comments

There are few organizations more important to the well being of our community than Fort Hays State University, and for decades the City of Hays has partnered with the University on the Hays City Scholarship Program to recruit young talent to our community.

However, in the 2018 budget that the City passed, the Commission cut $10,000 from this scholarship program. There were dissenting voices on the Commission, nonetheless the budget ultimately passed unanimously. While I think that this decision was wrong, rather than criticize the decision makers, I want to propose a solution and challenge the people of Hays to raise $10,000 to fund the Hays City Scholarship Program for 2018.

Clearly, losing $10,000 isn’t going to bankrupt Fort Hays State University, but a cut in scholarship funding means either a reduction in the number of students that we scholarship or a cut in the money each student receives. Neither is a good option for students or for Hays. Since the City of Hays has chosen not to fund this program fully, I am calling on the Community of Hays to step up. Whenever there is a government-spending cut, we inevitably hear that if certain people think a program is important, then those people should pay for it; so if you value this scholarship program, please donate.

If I were independently wealthy, I’d write a check, but I’m not, so I can’t. However, I am running for City Commission, and since there seems to be an expectation that I raise several thousand dollars for yard signs and mailers, I’d like to mix things up. Rather than raising campaign funds, I am launching a fundraising campaign to fund this program, and I would greatly appreciate your help reaching this goal.

Donate at www.gofundme.com/hayscityscholarship.

Chris Dinkel, Hays

  • Los Beet

    Nah.

  • Herman Cash

    Apparently a history lesson is needed. When this program was presented to the voters of Hays and Ellis County, it was defeated. The county commission correctly denied giving taxpayer money to the university but the city commission ignored the wishes of the voters. In one of the most ridiculous statements ever made by a commissioner who stated “well, everyone I talked to voted for it” , the commission gave away the money. In the more than 2 decades of this giveaway, the university has never once accounted for the money, nor has the commission required them to do so. The university readily prints the names of students offered the money, but most of those students go elsewhere and do not attend FHSU. The commission should stop giving away our tax dollars and demand an accounting of every penny the university has received, including where the extra money of each scholarship (remember the city is only supposed to allocate $500 to each scholarship not the $800 the university gives).

  • Jack

    Is this guy for real?

  • Guest

    Can you imagine what our taxes will look like if he is elected commissioner?