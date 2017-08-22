LETTER: Put your money where your mouth is

There are few organizations more important to the well being of our community than Fort Hays State University, and for decades the City of Hays has partnered with the University on the Hays City Scholarship Program to recruit young talent to our community.

However, in the 2018 budget that the City passed, the Commission cut $10,000 from this scholarship program. There were dissenting voices on the Commission, nonetheless the budget ultimately passed unanimously. While I think that this decision was wrong, rather than criticize the decision makers, I want to propose a solution and challenge the people of Hays to raise $10,000 to fund the Hays City Scholarship Program for 2018.

Clearly, losing $10,000 isn’t going to bankrupt Fort Hays State University, but a cut in scholarship funding means either a reduction in the number of students that we scholarship or a cut in the money each student receives. Neither is a good option for students or for Hays. Since the City of Hays has chosen not to fund this program fully, I am calling on the Community of Hays to step up. Whenever there is a government-spending cut, we inevitably hear that if certain people think a program is important, then those people should pay for it; so if you value this scholarship program, please donate.

If I were independently wealthy, I’d write a check, but I’m not, so I can’t. However, I am running for City Commission, and since there seems to be an expectation that I raise several thousand dollars for yard signs and mailers, I’d like to mix things up. Rather than raising campaign funds, I am launching a fundraising campaign to fund this program, and I would greatly appreciate your help reaching this goal.

Donate at www.gofundme.com/hayscityscholarship.

Chris Dinkel, Hays