Hays USD 489 considers switching insurance provider

By CRISTINA JANNEY

The Hays USD 489 is considering changing its insurance provider, which could save the district hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The school board discussed a possible change to Aetna insurance at its meeting Monday.

The district has been studying a possible change from the state’s program, which is through Blue Cross Blue Shield, after two years of large premium increases. Last year the cost of the district’s insurance increased by $600,000, and this year the cost went up $400,000.

The district would have to pay a penalty estimated between $100,000 and $200,000 to leave the state plan. However, the district estimates the savings would be as much or more than the cost of the penalty. Aetna has figured in at least $200,000 in saving for the first year to offset the penalty.

The district has no guarantee Aetna will not increase its premium next year, but superintendent John Thissen said leaving the state will give the district more flexibility in the future. The state does not provide premium histories, which most companies require to provide bids. Thissen added the districts that have left the state system have seen lower percentage increases than lose that have stayed in the state system.

“I do believe it is inevitable …” Thissen said. “I understand and there are individuals who have concerns about Blue Cross Blue Shield. I am one of them. I have never had anything, but Blue Cross Blue Shield. But from a business standpoint and what we trying to get out of, we need to try to get out of the handcuffs that are tying us from the flexibility to make choices.”

The district has tried to create plans that mirror the current Blue Cross Blue Shield plans as closely as possible. The Aetna plans would have higher deductibles but lower overall out-of-pocket expenses.

Lance Bickle, board president, noted district employees should not lose any choice. Aetna covers about 96 of the providers in  the area.

The district conducted six meetings with staff, and 300 people responded to a survey on their health care coverage.

Board member Luke Oborny said he thought now was the time to make the change.

“I am to the point we are not going to make everyone happy,” he said.  “I am a majority guy. You are never going to make everyone happy. The majority of people are for this. This is good financial decision for the district. This sets us up for the future to have a lot more options. I am for it.”

The district can make the switch in time for the new year, but they need to act quickly. The board will meet for a special meeting in the next couple of weeks to vote on the insurance proposal and hear presentations from four candidates for a vacant board seat.

The board will allow each board candidate to speak for five minutes, and then the board members will ask the candidates questions.

In other business, the board:

• Heard a report on the board’s goal’s and objectives

• Heard a bond issue update

• Heard a centralized enrollment review

• Heard a report on KASB board policy recommendations

 

  • Resident

    Cheaper is not always better. It doesn’t matter if ‘brand z’ insurance will save you 10%, 30%, or 50% if it doesn’t cover anything. The district will save money of couse. Question is will the teachers now be out those ‘savings’ in now paying more out of their pocket for bills Aetna won’t pay? Keeping teachers is hard enough, especially with all the recent wage feezes. Now they want to switch insurance from a trusted name to one few people have. How many people in Hays have Aetna insurance and of those, how many are happy??? There’s no benefit for the teachers as they won’t be given those savings. They’ll get the normal talk that this will give the district funds for ‘possible ‘ future wage increases. It will then never happen or be a drop in the bucket when that raise comes.

    • they don’t care

      good comment but in reality the school board and super really don’t care. they see a bottom line and that’s all they care about. and when the bond fails again more things are going to hit the chopping block.

    • to save or not to save

      I agree, cheaper isn’t always better. But have to give them props for at least looking at ways to save money. Like Oborney stated, “you’re not going to make everyone happy.”

  • Informed

    Lower out of pocket costs with higher deductibles, just means the money that you are saving now goes to meet that higher deductible. Just make sure the saving is worth it. In a perfect world I would have at least three companies bid it out. With a health insurance background I can tell you that some companies are harder to deal with and are not always willing to cover outside of their network. So if you travel at all it puts you at risk.

  • Been there

    As a consumer who has had Aetna (and returned to BCBS of Kansas) and as an insurance biller I can tell you everything must be preauthorized and getting a denial for a CT, MRI or Medications is not uncommon. I am not talking about experimental or high end meds or tests just the usual MRI for increasing back pain or a CT for ongoing headaches.

    Please be cautious with this decision, you get what you pay for.