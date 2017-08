Aug. 21

Cattle Out, Ellis County, 7:35 a.m.

Out of County Criminal Transport, Wakeeney, 8:51 a.m.

Out of County Criminal Transport, Wakeeney, 10:57 a.m.

Civil Transport, Ellis, 11:56 a.m.

Out of County Criminal Transport, Dodge City, 2:09 p.m.

Warrant Service, 100 block West 12th Street, Hays

Harassment, 1000 block 250th Avenue, Hays, 4:10 p.m.

