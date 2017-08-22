Hays Post

District sets public Q&A on bond for Sept. 12

by 5 Comments

By CRISTINA JANNEY

Hays USD 489 is trying to answer questions about an upcoming $78.5 million bond issue that will go to voters on Nov. 7.

The district has scheduled a Q&A session for 7 p.m. Sept. 12 in the Lincoln Elementary School gymnasium.

In addition, the district has developed a frequently asked questions sheet that is available on the district’s website at www.usd489.com.

Superintendent John Thissen has been meeting with as many groups as possible to answer questions about the bond. He encouraged school board members at their meeting Monday night to be prepared to answer questions and to talk to voters on the bond.

Thissen said many people have asked where the new elementary school that is proposed in the bond would be built. He said the district has enough land at the high school to build a new school there. However, money will also be available in the bond to purchase new land for a school.

Thissen said it would be inappropriate at this time to discuss a possible land purchase until the bond passes. Discussing possible locations could affect price and negotiations for a possible land purchase.

The deadline to register to vote for the election is Oct. 17. Advanced voting is set to start on Oct.23.

  • Hmmm

    So they have land by the high school to build a new elementary school, but are also asking for money to buy land? this seems very ‘up in the air’ and I don’t see many people voting for this… I feel kind of disappointed that the buildings we have were not taken care of one or two projects at a time. I am not sure how I will vote yet, but as of right now I am concerned about the unspecified details. I hope my questions will be answered in the Q&A.

    • Tom D

      Typical answers. I am a no vote at this time. We will see if they can change my mind.

  • It’s simple

    The public is not willing to fork over $78.5 million at this time. It’s just that simple.

    • Speak for yourself!

      So when were you elected to speak for the public? I guess I missed that election. There are many taxpayers out there who have not decided which way to vote, and would like to have more answers before making that decision. So please do not speak for others, it makes you look foolish.

  • voting no

    can someone answer this question. we spent a good deal of money over last 2 years remodeling washington school to move the head start program into it. now if the bond passes–as i understand it–they want to move the head start program over to o’loughlin building along with west side students????? if this is true why did we spend all this money remodeling washington AND why in the world would you put small head start children in the same building as west side students?? that doesn’t sound safe. doesn’t make sense. sorry folks. voting no on this bond issue.