District sets public Q&A on bond for Sept. 12

By CRISTINA JANNEY

Hays Post

Hays USD 489 is trying to answer questions about an upcoming $78.5 million bond issue that will go to voters on Nov. 7.

The district has scheduled a Q&A session for 7 p.m. Sept. 12 in the Lincoln Elementary School gymnasium.

In addition, the district has developed a frequently asked questions sheet that is available on the district’s website at www.usd489.com.

Superintendent John Thissen has been meeting with as many groups as possible to answer questions about the bond. He encouraged school board members at their meeting Monday night to be prepared to answer questions and to talk to voters on the bond.

Thissen said many people have asked where the new elementary school that is proposed in the bond would be built. He said the district has enough land at the high school to build a new school there. However, money will also be available in the bond to purchase new land for a school.

Thissen said it would be inappropriate at this time to discuss a possible land purchase until the bond passes. Discussing possible locations could affect price and negotiations for a possible land purchase.

The deadline to register to vote for the election is Oct. 17. Advanced voting is set to start on Oct.23.