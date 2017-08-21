Waterline improvements in 2018 to be discussed by Ellis city council tonight

ELLIS–Ellis city council members will be talking waterline improvements in 2018 and will hear an update on the water exploration project during their meeting tonight.

Repairs to the Dorrance Street bridge will also be discussed.

The complete agenda follows.

AGENDA August 21, 2017

REGULAR MEETING OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF ELLIS

City Hall – Council Meeting Room

PUBLIC HEARING – 2018 WATERLINE IMPROVEMENT PROJECT – 7:00 P.M.

BILLS ORDINANCE REVIEW WORK SESSION BEGINS AT 7:15 P.M.

ROLL CALL AND MEETING CALL TO ORDER AT 7:30 P.M.

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

AMENDMENTS TO AGENDA (if needed)

1) CONSENT AGENDA

a) Minutes from Regular Meeting on August 7, 2017

b) Bills Ordinance #2027

c) Manual Journal Entries for July

(Council will review for approval under one motion under the consent agenda. By majority vote of the governing body, any item may be removed from the consent agenda and considered separately)

PUBLIC COMMENTS

(Each speaker will be limited to five minutes. If several people from the group wish to speak on same subject, the group must appoint a spokesperson. ALL comments from public on agenda items must be during Public Comment. Once council begins their business meeting, no more comments from public will be allowed.)

2) PRESENTATIONS OF AWARDS, PROCLAMATIONS, REQUESTS & PETITIONS (HEARINGS)

3) SPECIAL ORDER

a) Monthly Fire Department Report – Chief Dustin Vine

4) UNFINISHED BUSINESS

a) Consider Approval of Change Order Justification Report for Street Improvement Project – Buck Driggs, Driggs Design Group

b) Discussion on Repairs to Dorrance Street Bridge – Buck Driggs, Driggs Design Group

c) Update and Discussion on Water Exploration Project (including Executive Session) – Gary Luea, Water Advisory Committee

5) NEW BUSINESS

a) Consider Agreement for Professional Engineering Services – 2018 Waterline Improvement Project

b) Consider Approval of Resolutions Related to 2018 CDBG Waterline Improvement Project

c) Consider Approval of Administrative Services Contract with Northwest Kansas Planning & Development Commission for 2018 Waterline Improvement Project

d) Consider Approval of Survey Bids to Define Boundaries of Ellis Golf Club

e) Consider Approval of Public Property Permit Application – Ellis Scouts Pack 115

f) Consider Approval of Public Property Permit Application – Ellis Chamber of Commerce

g) Consider Approval of Purchase of Chemicals for Wastewater Treatment Plant

h) Consider Bids for Repairs to South Access Door to City Hall

i) Consider Approval of Janitorial Services Contract

j) Discuss Vehicles Parked in Resident’s Yards

k) Discuss Tree City USA Program

6) REPORTS FROM CITY OFFICIALS

a) Administrative

1) Public Works

(1) Comparative Water Report

(2) Department Update

2) Police

(1) Department Update

3) City Clerk

(1) Financial Statements for July

(2) Draft Minutes for City Committees

(3) Health Insurance Savings Report for July

(4) Department Update

4) Attorney

(1) Update on Status of Code Violation Cases

(2) Status Update on Purchase/Demolition of House on 12th Street

(3) Consider Approval to Attend Training

5) Mayor Update and Announcements

(1) Consider Request for Extension of Vacation Leave

(2) Announce Annual League Conference

EXECUTIVE SESSIONS

7) ADJOURNMENT