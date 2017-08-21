Sharlene Kay Wendler was born March 6, 1942 in Wakeeney, Kansas. On August 18, 2017, she left this world to join her best friend and love of her life Gary Wendler.

Daughter of Darias and Della Luckey. She was raised in a loving home by Della and Swede Martin, along with Brother Terry Lee and Lana.

Sharlene was a graduate of Trego County High School Class of 1959. She loved school and was very active with all of her classmates. She showed enthusiastic team spirit, playing tennis and also as a cheerleader.

On January 7, 1961 she married her soul mate Gary Wendler. During their 38 years of love and happiness three children were born: Michelle, Chad, and Melissa.

Sharlene loved everything that involved her family. Her whole world revolved around her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

For a small town girl she traveled the world; Europe, Japan, several cruises, and many adventures in the USA. She was an avid hunter and fishermen. She cherished all the activities with her grandkids and great grandkids. Some of these special times included spending the day at the zoo, Disney World Amusement Parks, school activities, and recitals.

Sharlene was a loving stay at home mom while her children were in school, she took on so many tasks including leading the girls campfire troop, and if need be leading Chad’s Boy Scout troop. She then went to work in the Orthodontic field for over 20 years, she loved connecting with the kids and helping to give them their beautiful smiles. After retirement she never slowed down she became a jetsetter visiting her family in Pennsylvania, Utah, Colorado, and Kansas.

Loved ones Sharlene left behind are her children Michelle Wendler, Chad Wendler, and wife Nikki, Melissa Herdt and husband Alvin; grandchildren, Amanda, Jordyn and Lyndsi, Cody and Samantha; great-grandchildren, Brantley and Viviann; sister Lana Hammond and husband Ray; also many nieces and nephews who loved their Aunt Sharlene. She was grandma Sharlene to so many that we cannot list them all.

Sharlene has now reunited in heaven with her husband Gary Wendler; her mom, Della Martin; her dad Swede Martin; and Brother Terry Lee Martin.

Everyone Sharlene met she welcomed with an open heart and loving hug.

SHARLENE’S LIFE WAS HER FAMILY AND TO HER FAMILY SHE WAS EVERYTHING!

Funeral services for Sharlene Wendler are Tuesday August 22, 2017 at Schmitt Funeral Home in Wakeeney Kansas. Viewing will be from 9:00AM – 11:00AM, Service at 2:00PM, and gravesite services to follow. Memorials may be made to Sharlene Wendler memorial fund and left in care of Schmitt Funeral Home, 336 N 12th Street, Wakeeney, KS 67672