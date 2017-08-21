REMINDER: Traffic flow reversed in 8th Street reconstruction area

CITY OF HAYS

Please be advised that beginning Monday, August 21, 2017 the reconstruction of 8th Street from Milner to Vine is scheduled to move into Phase 3 which will allow east bound traffic only.

East bound traffic will be driving on the new pavement and westbound traffic will be detoured to 7th Street.

This phase is to construct the north side of 8th Street from Milner to Vine constructing pavement and curb and gutter. This traffic control configuration is scheduled to last seven weeks (pending weather conditions).

The entire project should be complete by December 1, 2017.

Signs will be in place to direct the traveling public. Motorists should use caution in these areas.

The city of Hays regrets any inconvenience this may cause to the public. If there are any questions, please call the Public Works Department at 785-628-7350 or the contractor, Morgan Brothers Construction at 785-432-3104 or 785-394-1777.