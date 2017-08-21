NW Kansans appointed to Kansas State Fair board

TOPEKA – Kansas Governor Sam Brownback has announced new appointments to boards and commissions.
“I’d like to thank these individuals for committing their time and skills to serve the people of Kansas,” said Governor Brownback.
The Governor’s Office is always looking for qualified, interested Kansans to serve the state on commissions and boards in their areas of expertise. If you are interested in serving on a commission or board, please visit http://governor.ks.gov/serving-kansans/office-of-appointments.
Board of Regents
Shane Bangerter, Dodge City (reappointment)
Ann Brandau-Murguia, Kansas City (reappointment)
Helen Van Etten, Topeka (reappointment)
Kansas State Fair Board
Robert Atkisson, Stockton
Harmon Bliss Jetmore (reappointment)
Nick Ketzner, Bird City
Board of Agriculture
Dan Heinz, Rose Hill
Coordinating Council on Early Childhood Developmental Services
Alix Kumer, Fairway
Board of Adult Care Home Administrators
Noreen Fenton, Topeka (reappointment)
Sara Sourk, Seneca (reappointment)
Board of Cosmetology
Kelly Holmes, Topeka
Kimberely Mancuso, Olathe (reappointment)
David Yocum, St. Marys (reappointment)
Kansas Advisory Committee for the Blind & Visually Impaired
Ashlee Thao, Overland Park
Lyn Petro, Leawood
Cindy Brenner, Meade
Emergency Services Board
Dennis Shelby, Neodesha
Physician Assistant Council
Andrew Kneib, Emporia
Board of Nursing
Carol Bragdon, Topeka (reappointment)
Mandy Karstetter, McCune
Julianna Rieschick, Andover
Board of Examiners in Optometry
Ron Hansen, Hutchinson (reappointment)
Craig Lozada, Mission (reappointment)
Gary Slimmer, Topeka (reappointment)
Physical Therapy Advisory Council
Brent Martin, Belleville (reappointment)
Kansas Board of Examiners in Fitting & Dispensing of Hearing Instruments
Kevin Albee, Lansing (reappointed)
Paul Rowden, Wichita (reappointed)
State Historic Sites Board of Review
Sharron Hamilton, Salina (reappointment)
Kathryn Herzog, Wichita (reappointment)
Wichita State University Board of Trustees
Pierre Harter, Wichita (reappointment)
Joe Norton, Wichita (reappointment)
Sheryl Wohlford, Wichita (reappointment)
Hispanic and Latino American Affairs Commission
Bertha Mendoza, Holcomb
Board of Directors of the Delta Dental Plan of Kansas
Kim Borchers, Topeka
Athletic Trainers Council
Matt Way, Wichita (reappointment)
Kansas Guardianship Program Board of Directors
Stephen Atherton, Olpe
Dave Heinemann, Topeka (reappointment)
Paul Kallman, Scandia (reappointment)
Kansas Wildlife and Parks Commission
Gary Hazlitt, Lakin (reappointment)
Veterans Claims Assistance Program Advisory Board
Jim Buterbaugh, Winfield (reappointment)
Larry Meadows, Tonganoxie (reappointment)
Advisory Committee on Trauma
Craig Concannon, Beloit (reappointment)
Cathy Heikes, Dodge City (reappointment)
Kristine Hill, Peck (reappointment)
John Hultgren, Junction City (reappointment)
Tina Pendergraft, Santana
Acupuncture Advisory Council
Cynthia Chamberlain, Overland Park
Rhonda Bathurst, Abilene
Douglas Petrie, Ozawkie
Kansas Turnpike Authority
David Lindstrom, Leawood (reappointment)
Athletic Commission
Dr. Matthew Bohm, Topeka
Board of Adult Care Home Administrators
Dr. Stephanie Murray, Wichita
Kansas Commission for Deaf and Hard of Hearing
Daniel Donaldson, Topeka,
911 Coordinating Council
Melanie Mills-Bergers, Topeka