NW Kansans appointed to Kansas State Fair board

OFFICE OF GOV.

TOPEKA – Kansas Governor Sam Brownback has announced new appointments to boards and commissions.

“I’d like to thank these individuals for committing their time and skills to serve the people of Kansas,” said Governor Brownback.

The Governor’s Office is always looking for qualified, interested Kansans to serve the state on commissions and boards in their areas of expertise. If you are interested in serving on a commission or board, please visit http://governor.ks.gov/serving-kansans/office-of-appointments.

Board of Regents

Shane Bangerter, Dodge City (reappointment)

Ann Brandau-Murguia, Kansas City (reappointment)

Helen Van Etten, Topeka (reappointment)

Kansas State Fair Board

Robert Atkisson, Stockton

Harmon Bliss Jetmore (reappointment)

Nick Ketzner, Bird City

Board of Agriculture

Dan Heinz, Rose Hill

Coordinating Council on Early Childhood Developmental Services

Alix Kumer, Fairway

Board of Adult Care Home Administrators

Noreen Fenton, Topeka (reappointment)

Sara Sourk, Seneca (reappointment)

Board of Cosmetology

Kelly Holmes, Topeka

Kimberely Mancuso, Olathe (reappointment)

David Yocum, St. Marys (reappointment)

Kansas Advisory Committee for the Blind & Visually Impaired

Ashlee Thao, Overland Park

Lyn Petro, Leawood

Cindy Brenner, Meade

Emergency Services Board

Dennis Shelby, Neodesha

Physician Assistant Council

Andrew Kneib, Emporia

Board of Nursing

Carol Bragdon, Topeka (reappointment)

Mandy Karstetter, McCune

Julianna Rieschick, Andover

Board of Examiners in Optometry

Ron Hansen, Hutchinson (reappointment)

Craig Lozada, Mission (reappointment)

Gary Slimmer, Topeka (reappointment)

Physical Therapy Advisory Council

Brent Martin, Belleville (reappointment)

Kansas Board of Examiners in Fitting & Dispensing of Hearing Instruments

Kevin Albee, Lansing (reappointed)

Paul Rowden, Wichita (reappointed)

State Historic Sites Board of Review

Sharron Hamilton, Salina (reappointment)

Kathryn Herzog, Wichita (reappointment)

Wichita State University Board of Trustees

Pierre Harter, Wichita (reappointment)

Joe Norton, Wichita (reappointment)

Sheryl Wohlford, Wichita (reappointment)

Hispanic and Latino American Affairs Commission

Bertha Mendoza, Holcomb

Board of Directors of the Delta Dental Plan of Kansas

Kim Borchers, Topeka

Athletic Trainers Council

Matt Way, Wichita (reappointment)

Kansas Guardianship Program Board of Directors

Stephen Atherton, Olpe

Dave Heinemann, Topeka (reappointment)

Paul Kallman, Scandia (reappointment)

Kansas Wildlife and Parks Commission

Gary Hazlitt, Lakin (reappointment)

Veterans Claims Assistance Program Advisory Board

Jim Buterbaugh, Winfield (reappointment)

Larry Meadows, Tonganoxie (reappointment)

Advisory Committee on Trauma

Craig Concannon, Beloit (reappointment)

Cathy Heikes, Dodge City (reappointment)

Kristine Hill, Peck (reappointment)

John Hultgren, Junction City (reappointment)

Tina Pendergraft, Santana

Acupuncture Advisory Council

Cynthia Chamberlain, Overland Park

Rhonda Bathurst, Abilene

Douglas Petrie, Ozawkie

Kansas Turnpike Authority

David Lindstrom, Leawood (reappointment)

Athletic Commission

Dr. Matthew Bohm, Topeka

Board of Adult Care Home Administrators

Dr. Stephanie Murray, Wichita

Kansas Commission for Deaf and Hard of Hearing

Daniel Donaldson, Topeka,

911 Coordinating Council

Melanie Mills-Bergers, Topeka