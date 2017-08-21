🎥 More furniture dumped at Hays Community Assistance Center

The Community Assistance Center in Hays has reported another case of dumping at the local aid agency.

Furniture was dumped at the 208 E. 12th location at about 4:40 p.m. Saturday, according to co-director Laurie Mortinger.

The incident — one of several over the summer — was captured on security video and reported to the Hays Police Department. She asked anyone with information to call the HPD at (785) 625-1030.

Mortinger said dumping at the center and other aid agencies is becoming a persistent problem.

Mortinger stressed that the Community Assistance Center does, in fact, accept donations of furniture and other items — so long as it is in good condition and clean.

She asked anyone wishing to donate first call (785) 625-9110 to make an appointment, adding people are not supposed to dump or leave anything across the street without permission.