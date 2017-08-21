Hays Post

🎥 More furniture dumped at Hays Community Assistance Center

The Community Assistance Center in Hays has reported another case of dumping at the local aid agency.

Furniture was dumped at the 208 E. 12th location at about 4:40 p.m. Saturday, according to co-director Laurie Mortinger.

The incident — one of several over the summer — was captured on security video and reported to the Hays Police Department. She asked anyone with information to call the HPD at (785) 625-1030.

Mortinger said dumping at the center and other aid agencies is becoming a persistent problem.

Mortinger stressed that the Community Assistance Center does, in fact, accept donations of furniture and other items — so long as it is in good condition and clean.

She asked anyone wishing to donate first call (785) 625-9110 to make an appointment, adding people are not supposed to dump or leave anything across the street without permission.

  • Observer

    If they want the publics help, uploading the high quality video version would help. You can tell by the picture insert there is better resolution. A camera mounted from another angle might be able to at least capture license plate numbers which would be easy to trace. Are people just not seeing the posted signs? Maybe they think they are doing a good deed donating junk no one wants.

  • guest

    Look at how they are taking care to move it. It certainly seems like they are donating this furniture (not just dumping it like the last video where the one man just pulled the couch & let it drop). It would really seem that they need to reevaluate their signage.