Lifelong Goodland, Kansas, resident Lucille Elizabeth Nash, 89, passed away on Friday, August 18, 2017 at the Goodland Regional Medical Center following a brief battle with cancer.

Lucille was born in Ruleton, Kansas on December 21, 1927 to Fred and Ellen (Duell) Nelson. She was the 5th of seven children. As a child, she attended school in Ruleton and graduated from Sherman County High School in 1945.

In May of 1948, Lucille married Robert E. Nash in Goodland. To this union, two children Terry, and Cindy were born. A third child, Julie, died at birth. Lucille spent most of her time working as a medical assistant and later helping her husband with his bulk tank business and raising their children. She was a member of the Goodland United Methodist Church, and was a member of the Church Circle. She was well known by many people for always attending many sporting events involving the high school students. However, most important to Lucille, was the time spent with her family. She cherished every moment of it.

Preceding her in death were her parents, her husband and an infant daughter Julie Kay Nash. She was also preceded in death by 3 brothers, Martin, Melvin and Harry Nelson, 2 sisters, Irene Peter and Esther Peter.

She is survived by her son Terry Nash and his wife Linda of Germantown, Tennessee and daughter Cindy Swayne and her husband Marvin of Wichita, Kansas. She is also survived by one grandson Ryan Swayne of Augusta, KS, and one brother Carl Nelson and his wife Elmarie of Ruleton, Kansas.

Funeral services for Lucille will be held on Tuesday, August 22, 2017 at 2:00 PM MT at the United Methodist Church in Goodland with Pastor Zach Anderson. Interment will follow in the Goodland Cemetery, Goodland, KS.

Visitation was held on Monday, August 21, 2017 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM MT at Koons-Russell Funeral Home in Goodland.

In Lieu of Flowers, memorials may be designated to the United Methodist Church and may be left at the service or mailed to Koons-Russell Funeral Home, 211 N. Main Ave., Goodland, KS 67735.

