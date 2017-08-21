Katherine “Katie” Alexandria Miller passed away Monday, August 15, 2017 at her home in Roeland Park, Kansas at the age of 70. She was born on August 22, 1946 in Wilson, Kansas to the late Levi and Irene (Zelenka) Miller. The second of three children, she grew up in Wilson graduating from Wilson High School with the Class of 1964. She went on to attend college for three more semesters.

Katie worked as an executive assistant for J.E. Dunn Construction Company out of Kansas City. She was a great cook, and especially enjoyed making chocolate chip cookies, which she always shared with fellow employees and neighbors. She enjoyed gardening and her home and yard were always full of beautiful flowers. Above all, Katie had a huge heart and was willing to help anyone who had need. She was a great lover of cats, and always had several furry friends to take care of her entire life.

Katie is survived by her brother Luther Miller of Roeland Park; brother-in-law Jon Jones of Wichita; nephew Taylor Jones and wife Tiffany of Manhattan, with great-nephews Levi and Hunter Jones; and niece Page (Jones) Nelson and husband Scott of Wichita.

She was preceded in death by her parents Levi and Irene Miller, and sister Patricia (Miller) Jones.

The Apostle Peter wrote, “The unfading beauty of a gentle spirit is of great worth in God’s sight.” Katie showed us by the example of her loving and gentle heart, that nothing is so strong as gentleness and nothing so gentle as true strength. Her legacy of love will live on in the hearts and lives, of all of her family and friends, for generations to come.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30am on Tuesday, August 22, 2017 at Foster Mortuary in Wilson. Inurnment will follow in the Wilson City Cemetery.