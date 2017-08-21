Joan Kathleen Henry, 87, formerly of Hays, entered the kingdom of heaven on Friday, August 18, 2017. She died at Bryan East Medical Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.

She was born March 16, 1930, in Agra, Kansas, to Gladys (Dixon) and Harry Beedy. On June 14, 1952, she was united in marriage to Vernon C. Henry. He preceded her in death in 2009. Joan graduated from Fort Hays State University in 1954 with a degree in Music Education. She was an administrative assistant at Felten Middle School and the director of Christian education at the First United Methodist Church, both in Hays. She was a member of the Chapter EC PEO, Sigma Alpha Iota, Federated Music Club, United Methodist Women, Kappa Phi, Sigma Kappa sorority and was a Hays Medical Center volunteer. She was an active participant in many musical organizations in Hays and attended every musical performance of her daughters for six decades.

Survivors include two daughters, Michele Filbert (Dwight), Suzanne Petersen (Barry); six grandchildren, Rob Petersen, Kelli Gorley (Brit), Courtney Filbert, Casey Rhoads (RJ), Kyle Petersen, Kevin Petersen (Kristine) and Dayna Petersen; 6 great grandchildren and a brother-in-law, Bill Bixenman.

She was preceded in death by husband Vernon; her parents Gladys and Harry; a Grandson, Dustin Filbert; and two sisters, Pat Theis and Harriet Bixenman.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 am on Friday, August 25, 2017 at the First United Methodist Church, 305 W. 7th Street, Hays, with Rev. Michael Rose officiating.

Inurnment will follow in Mt. Allen Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 9:30 am until service time at the church on Friday. Memorials are suggested to the First United Methodist Church Trustees or to Fort Hays State University Department of Music, in care of the Hays Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1906 Pine St.

